Barbara Corcoran Almost Lost Her Lucrative Shark Tank Gig

Since its 1st season, Barbara Corcoran has had an irreplaceable presence on "Shark Tank." Her witty personality, encouraging attitude toward fellow female entrepreneurs, and endless reasons for backing out of a deal have solidified Corcoran's place among the panel of celebrity investors. But getting on the series didn't come without a fight.

Corcoran admitted on Instagram (via Fortune) that she was initially hesitant about joining a show called "Shark Tank" after being contacted by an assistant of the show's producer Mark Burnett. It took further explanation of what "Shark Tank" was about for the real estate mogul to want to be part of the action. But she hit a bump in the road when, the day before leaving for Los Angeles, Corcoran was told that the show had decided on another woman to take her place.

Not willing to take "no" for an answer, Corcoran emailed Burnett, suggesting that both women should compete to see who rightfully deserves the spot. The producer agreed and Corcoran made it out to LA, where she managed to beat out her competitor. Since then, she has been on the main cast of the show's 15 seasons so far and has invested in over 80 businesses, including heavy hitters such as The Comfy, Cousins Maine Lobster, The Doughbar, and Grace & Lace.