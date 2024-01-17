Barbara Corcoran Almost Lost Her Lucrative Shark Tank Gig
Since its 1st season, Barbara Corcoran has had an irreplaceable presence on "Shark Tank." Her witty personality, encouraging attitude toward fellow female entrepreneurs, and endless reasons for backing out of a deal have solidified Corcoran's place among the panel of celebrity investors. But getting on the series didn't come without a fight.
Corcoran admitted on Instagram (via Fortune) that she was initially hesitant about joining a show called "Shark Tank" after being contacted by an assistant of the show's producer Mark Burnett. It took further explanation of what "Shark Tank" was about for the real estate mogul to want to be part of the action. But she hit a bump in the road when, the day before leaving for Los Angeles, Corcoran was told that the show had decided on another woman to take her place.
Not willing to take "no" for an answer, Corcoran emailed Burnett, suggesting that both women should compete to see who rightfully deserves the spot. The producer agreed and Corcoran made it out to LA, where she managed to beat out her competitor. Since then, she has been on the main cast of the show's 15 seasons so far and has invested in over 80 businesses, including heavy hitters such as The Comfy, Cousins Maine Lobster, The Doughbar, and Grace & Lace.
Corcoran has overcome numerous rejections and hardships
Getting on "Shark Tank" was no easy feat for Barbara Corcoran, but it was a fight she was not going to back down from. Similar sentiments have been carried throughout Corcoran's life, with many doubting her unbridled determination and resourcefulness as an entrepreneur.
The New Jersey native had it tough from a young age. Not only did she grow up in a working-class family of 10 siblings, but her academic struggles were misunderstood by those around her. "I was a straight-D student my entire childhood," she shared in a "Shark Tank" interview. "I didn't learn until I was much older that I had been dyslexic, but in those days, you got labeled the dumb kid. In hindsight, that was a gift because I had all day long to daydream 'cause I couldn't learn a thing."
Those dreams led her to a $1,000 loan from her then-boyfriend, who encouraged her to enter the real estate industry. Within a few short years, Corcoran found success with a host of high-profile agents and $500,000 in sales. Her boyfriend later cheated on Corcoran, telling her that she wouldn't make it in the industry without him. This did little to deter her. Corcoran's empire only continued to grow, with her company, The Corcoran Group, being among the first firms to sell real estate online. By 2001, she was able to sell her business for $66 million to the brokerage firm NRT, proving to all those who doubted her that she was not one to be underestimated.