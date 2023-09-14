Whatever Happened To The Comfy After Shark Tank?

Do not get it confused with the Snuggie — it's The Comfy! On "Shark Tank" Season 9, Episode 13, brothers Brian and Michael Speciale introduced one of the coziest products to hit the stage: a sherpa-lined, wearable blanket that, according to the duo, makes the wearer feel as though they're living in a giant hug.

When the Speciales stand in front of the sharks and request $50,000 for a 20 percent stake, they're only six months into running the business and have yet to officially launch it to the public. Despite having zero sales, they're extremely passionate about the product, which was invented during the throes of Michael's divorce.

While staying with his brother, Michael saw his young nephew Saxon sitting on the couch wearing one of Brian's sweatshirts, knees and arms cozily tucked inside. Michael couldn't get over how comfortable Saxon looked, and upon spotting a sherpa blanket laying on the back of the couch, the idea for The Comfy was born.