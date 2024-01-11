Box Office Bombs From The 2010s That Are Actually Worth Watching

The 2010s represent a culmination of changes in the film industry, in terms of what types of movies were successful at the box office. As recently as the 1990s, box office hits included auteur classics like "Goodfellas" and "Fight Club, but at the turn of the millennium, audiences began to almost exclusively towards movies with huge spectacle, from the crowd-pleasing action of "Gladiator" in 2000 to the CGI revolution of 2009's "Avatar." Although there were plenty of modest biopics and dramas released throughout the 2010s, most of the decade's highest-grossing films were reliable heavy-hitters including Marvel Cinematic Universe epics, Disney animation, and installments of the "Fast and Furious" franchise.

While the films on this list may not have made the biggest impact on the box office in the 2010s, they still deserve the attention of audiences. Some weren't as deserving of the commercial failure as audiences may have thought at the time, while others understandably bombed but still might make excellent choices for movie nights. If you're one of many audience members who opted not to see any of these movies in theaters, perhaps consider giving them a second chance.