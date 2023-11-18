Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: 3 Callbacks To The Live-Action Movie You Probably Missed

In Episode 1, "Scott Pilgrim's Precious Little Life," Scott Pilgrim encounters Ramona Flowers at a party hosted by Julie Powers (Aubrey Plaza), just like he does in "Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World." The big difference here is that, in the live-action film, Scott's opening line is about how Pac-Man's original name was Puck-Man, but it was changed to prevent Americans from vandalizing the arcade machines. "You know, scratch out the 'P' and turn it into an 'F'," he finishes lamely. It's not a strong first impression, but it's in character because Scott's an awkward, nerdy guy.

In the animated version of the same encounter, Scott takes a different approach. Instead of Pac-Man trivia, he opens with Sonic the Hedgehog trivia. "You probably know this, but in the early '90s, there were two different 'Sonic' cartoons airing at the same time," he says. "One was dark and dramatic; the other was a hilarious comedy about chili dogs. And the same guy played Sonic in both shows. Isn't that wild? The same guy playing two different versions of the same guy?"

But that's not the point. The point is that Scott's anxious monologue about Sonic directly parallels the situation that Netflix's "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" finds itself in. We mentioned earlier that the entire main cast of the live-action film is attached to the Netflix project, and here's Scott using words in canon to remark upon how strange it is for a single actor to play the same role for two different shows. And Netflix secured an entire cast? Yeah, there's no way Scott isn't meta-bragging on the streaming studio's behalf, here.