12 Oscar-Winning Films That Failed At The Box Office

Oftentimes, the films that are critically successful aren't always the ones that are commercially viable, too. This disconnect is represented in two different displays of a film's success: the box office, and the Academy Awards.

While the box office keeps track of which films make the most money, the Academy Awards are an opportunity for professionals in Hollywood to pay tribute to the best films of the year. That being said, there are many films that were beloved by the Academy that didn't make waves at the box office, with some even losing money in the process. However, as the Academy Awards prove, sometimes the most memorable films aren't the ones that make the most money.

Some of the films on this list don't need the validation of box office results to remain etched in movie history, as they have won best picture or best adapted screenplay for their strengths. Others were instead rewarded for the performances of the actors in the film, who blew away fans even if the films themselves didn't attract major mainstream audiences. Whichever way you look at it, these films deserved the awards they got — even if audiences at the time didn't show up.