Mickey 17 Release Date, Cast, Director, Teaser And More Details

When it comes to turning compelling science fiction stories into live-action adaptations, Hollywood has been known to get it right once in a while, especially when the right director and actor join forces for the project. Even though many contenders get put in development all the time, "Mickey 17" stands out as a solid candidate for another cinematic sci-fi success story, mostly because of the well-crafted source material and the talent chosen to bring the story to life on the big screen.

"Mickey 17" is based on a book called "Mickey7" written by Edward Ashton, a renowned science fiction author known for other works such as "Three Days in April," "The End of Ordinary," and the "Mickey7" sequel "Antimatter Blues." Ashton's 2022 novel has been described as "The Martian" meets "Multiplicity," and NPR called it "A wildly entertaining mix of action and big ideas peppered with humor and a bizarre love story." By those accounts, the thought-provoking narrative getting the book-to-screen treatment certainly seems like a complex challenge, and it sounds like it will feature a unique blend of genres. Fortunately, some reliable individuals known for taking on bold projects with excellent results have been recruited for the Warner Bros. Pictures feature film, with the most notable being Academy Award winner Bong Joon Ho and "The Batman" star Robert Pattinson.

Between the fascinating storyline and the popular players involved, there are plenty of reasons for fans to get excited about "Mickey 17."