Modern Family Bloopers That Make Us Love The Cast Even More
"Modern Family" spent 11 seasons making its viewers — and cast — crack up. The hit ABC sitcom about a blended, extended family didn't use a laugh track during filming, but you'd never know it from watching the show's gag reels.
The exploits of the Pritchett-Delgado-Dunphy family are relatable, ridiculous, and rely on extreme verbal and physical comedy. Who could blame the actors for sometimes goofing up on a scene — or goofing around between takes?
Read on for some "Modern Family" bloopers that make us love the cast even more.
Luke who's talking
Sofia Vergara plays Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on "Modern Family." Plenty of jokes are made about the Colombian Gloria's love-hate relationship with the English language.
Vergara might just share that relationship. Many of her "Modern Family" bloopers feature her tripping over lines written for her to purposely mispronounce.
But when a machete-wielding Vergara totally kills the pronunciation of "Luke" in front of co-star Eric Stonestreet, the two lose it — then go on to slay their own mini-comedy routine. Their banter might have ruined the take, but it's even funnier than the rest of the scene.
Cam's perfect pillow creases
Cam Tucker (Eric Stonestreet) is known for his vision. Cam has a flair for drama and a tendency to overcommit. So, of course, does Stonestreet. During a Season 4 party scene, Cam fusses with throw pillows and warns his family that it took him a long time to get the creases just right.
But when Stonestreet forgets to say his next line, he keeps creasing pillowcases for a particularly long time. The cast stays in character, cracking up only when Stonestreet realizes what he's done — or possibly when he feels the pillows are perfectly party-ready.
The faux facon flub
Mitchell Pritchett (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) is Cam's straitlaced lawyer partner, often the voice of reason during the couple's escapades.
But that doesn't mean Ferguson can always keep it together during scenes. Ferguson gets the giggles when Eric Stonestreet makes a meal of a fake meat joke during a couples' interview scene.
Stonestreet jokingly threatens Ferguson he'll tell reporters "Jesse laughs at himself quite a bit." Ferguson quips back to save his bacon. This blooper is extra endearing because the actors' off-screen dynamic seems adorably opposite to their onscreen version.
Sticking the landing
In Season 4, Episode 23 of "Modern Family," "Games People Play," Mitchell is super competitive on behalf of his gymnast daughter, Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons).
Jesse Tyler Ferguson chants, "Stick it, Lily! Stick it!" with such intensity, that it seems like he's about to make co-star Eric Stonestreet break character with laughter — until Ferguson collapses into giggles himself.
Stonestreet looks relieved that he wasn't the one to break this time, and then the pair completely crack up together. They didn't stick the landing of this take — and we're so glad there's video evidence of their glorious failure.
Inappropriate In-Laws
Julie Bowen and Eric Stonestreet play in-laws on "Modern Family." They're both so funny as strong personalities Claire Dunphy and Cam Tucker, it's easy to forget they're also talented dramatic actors — who will do anything to get a laugh.
Bowen and Stonestreet take their acting to intense heights when they go in for an almost-kiss between shooting real scenes.
They approach each other with open mouths and total unhinged Lifetime movie energy. They break from the kiss at the last second. The entire crew busts up laughing, while Bowen and Stonestreet look terribly pleased with their twisted selves.
My dinner with bloopers
"Modern Family" mines comedy from perfectionist Claire being forced to reckon with her own imperfections. Actress Julie Bowen, however, doesn't seem so concerned. Her mega-burp kicks off a chain reaction of super bloopers from this Season 5 dinner scene.
After Bowen's belch, Ty Burrell hams up a kiss with her, cracking up Bowen and fellow scene partner, Sarah Hyland. Then an actor playing a waiter accidentally spills water, encouraging Burrell to ad-lib new jokes. The entire cast and crew lose their minds giggling, making the shooting of this dinner scene more like dessert.
Johnny Mnemonic devices
Ty Burrell and Julie Bowen have spent so much time together onscreen playing Phil and Claire Dunphy to comic perfection — and apparently, comic imperfection, like in this scene where Phil is supposed to mispronounce "mnemonic."
At first, Burrell can't stop laughing during the line. Then Bowen can't. Then, even before Burrell says his line, Bowen cracks up.
Finally, they get through the entire line — but then Burrell cracks up again. He insists that this hasn't happened before, but from the giggly look on both his and Bowen's faces, it must happen all the time.
Muppets take Modern Family
Haley Dunphy (Sarah Hyland) gets a taste of unjust desserts in "Arrested," Season 4 Episode 7 of "Modern Family." An arrest leads Haley to confess her other crimes to a college representative. But when her uncle Mitchell tries to lend Haley some tough talk backup during the hearing, Jesse Tyler Ferguson ends up sounding like a Muppet instead.
Ferguson delivers a mocking version of a line in such a way that he makes himself and the cast snort. Julie Bowen informs everyone that "A Muppet just invaded Jesse's body." Mahna mahna, indeed.
Jason Mantzoukas knocks Julie Bowen out
When Jason Mantzoukas ("Big Mouth") guest-stars on "Party Crasher" (Season 4, Episode 12), the cast meets comedy's most impish court jester. Mantzoukas stars as Haley's much older boyfriend. Phil wants to destroy him, but Claire thinks they should pretend to accept him to get Haley to dump him herself.
Mantzoukas really leans into the creepy comedy of his role, though, and surprises Julie Bowen with an ad-libbed line so ridiculous, she collapses to the ground laughing during a take. Mantzoukas giggles, victorious. Another court, jested.
When cupcakes attack
Scenes with food might be an actor's worst nightmare — especially if that actor is young Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, playing Lily opposite Jesse Tyler Ferguson in this Season 4 "Modern Family" Halloween party scene.
Take after take, Ferguson, as Mitchell, shoves a cupcake in Anderson-Emmons' face to keep her character quiet. But when Ferguson winds up for one more, Anderson-Emmons stage-whispers for Mitchell to feed her the cupcake gently.
Ferguson's aghast reaction — and giggles — after realizing how overly aggressive he's been is absolutely delicious. This blooper is super cute — yet somehow vaguely traumatic.
Bloopers over Broadway
Jesse Tyler Ferguson is the crown prince of "Modern Family" bloopers. But that doesn't mean he's not a consummate professional. Ferguson flubs a line during a restaurant scene. He does a well-known theater kid tongue twister to reset himself, saying "red leather, yellow leather" three times fast.
Eric Stonestreet deadpans "Jesse was on Broadway." Without missing a beat, Ferguson playfully reiterates: "I was on Broadway." Everyone laughs. It's good to see that even Tony Award winners can be kept humble by their sitcom scene partners. And that "red leather, yellow leather" has stood the test of time.
Sleeping on the job
The old showbiz saying goes to never to work with animals or children. But really, kids should be warned that if they work through naptime on "Modern Family," Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet might lovingly mock them for it.
Aubrey Anderson-Emmons delivers a line to her on-screen parents in this Season 5 scene like the rest of us sleepily whisper "five more minutes" to our final alarms. Ferguson and Stonestreet snap into action, and joke with their little tuckered tot co-star for, as Ferguson says, "being the most tired you've ever been."
Sarah Hyland makes things personal
Haley Dunphy uses her bubbly personality to charm her way through tricky situations, and Sarah Hyland uses hers to totally punk Sofia Vergara. During a dinner scene, Hyland proposes a "would you rather" game. The options are to marry George Clooney or have a night of passion with Joe Manganiello, co-star Sofia Vergara's then-husband in real life.
Hyland and the rest of the cast are very enthusiastic about choosing Manganiello, much to Vergara's amusement. Even though Vergara jokingly attacks Hyland at the end of the scene, you can tell it's out of love.
Joe's blooper toot
Sometimes, love stinks — like in this Season 6 scene between Haley and her toddler uncle's manny, Andy (Adam DeVine). DeVine is getting little Joe Pritchett (Jeremy Maguire) dressed, when the tiny tot lets one rip. Sarah Hyland tries to hide her giggles behind a football, and DeVine gently tells Maguire, "Oh no, you tooted."
The cast laughs even harder when it's revealed that some thought DeVine was the tooter. Honestly, we're impressed that the cast's initial response was so polite — DeVine must have been a great guest star to not get immediately mocked by the cast.
Bloopscroll
Stars – they're just like us! In this Season 6 "Modern Family" scene, Ty Burrell gets so lost while scrolling his own phone, that he doesn't notice Nolan Gould, the actor who plays his son, Luke, trying to get his attention so they can shoot a scene.
Gould tries to hook and reel Burrell in, while the crew giggles. Finally, Gould makes a fake phone call, saying "Ring ring. Hello? Ty?" The crew cracks up, and Burrell finally joins the scene. Usually, Burrell is the one trying to keep things on the rails — which makes this slip-up extra sweet.
Smeared Eyes, Full Hearts, Can't Lose
It's rare that Jesse Tyler Ferguson isn't the one to blame for ruining takes with laughter, but in this Season 6 "Modern Family" blooper scene, he's doing it for a good reason. Cam gets verklempt while coaching football, and purposely smears "his makeup" — aka his eye black. The move is less than elegant, and Ferguson laughs.
Stonestreet, still tearful, asks, "Did you ruin a take because you couldn't control yourself?" But Ferguson sweetly insists it's only because the makeup bit looks so fake. These two really keep each other honest — and laughing.
Shh! It's a blooper
You might expect kid actors to be the ones to ruin scenes, but in this Season 3 "Modern Family" blooper, it's Ty Burrell who blows a take with his kid co-stars. Phil is having a conversation with Manny (Rico Rodrigo) and Luke. Burrell shushes the kids — then turns to Rodrigo and, says, dramatically, "I cut you off too early."
Without dropping character, Rodrigo nods, and just as dramatically admits, "It's true." He pats Burrell on the arm and says "Let's do it again." After this, we — and Burrell — must believe the children are the future.
Booker Bell forever and ever
Ed O'Neill ("Married with Children") is a TV comedy legend — but even he is capable of bloopers, especially when he's working with Jesse Tyler Ferguson. In this Season 3 "Modern Family" scene, O'Neill flubs a line about a DJ named Booker Bell. He does the line again in the same take. And again. And again.
When O'Neill starts the line about Booker Bell yet again, Ferguson is in shambles. "Just stop saying Booker Bell for a second," he begs, giggling. O'Neill smirks, and we wonder if getting Ferguson to laugh really just rings his bell.
Game of scones
Cam Tucker doesn't love Mitchell Pritchett's mom, DeDe, played by TV legend Shelley Long ("Cheers"). But Long and Jesse Tyler Ferguson love Eric Stonestreet's ad-lib in this Season 1 "Modern Family" scene. DeDe has arrived to visit baby Lily at the Pritchett-Tucker household. Cam quietly whispers "I hate you" into a scone. When called on it, Stonestreet ad-libs: "I was talking to the scone."
Ferguson and Long crack up at the surprise line, which is proof that Stonestreet knows how to keep Cam's love for scones and sass alive on the fly.
Moms don't always know best
Claire takes a lot of pride in being a perfect mom, even if in reality she is less than successful. So Claire forgetting the names of her own children sounds exactly like something she would do when out to lunch with someone she wants to impress. But this wasn't written as a scene for Claire — actress Julie Bowen really does just blank on the names of her screen children during a take.
It's a moment that proves that real moms and fake moms don't always remember key details — no matter how perfect they are.
A spicy blooper ball
Ty Burrell and Julie Bowen have a great rapport — and also seem to regularly break while shooting scenes together, like in this Season 1 episode where they discuss their Italian anniversary dinner.
Burrell and Bowen can't get through talking about their dinner without Burrell cracking himself and Bowen up by talking about a "cannoli canoodle." Then, in an interview scene, the two struggle to maintain composure until Burrell sends Bowen over the edge with a "spicy meat-a-ball" Italian hand gesture. A better blooper than this? Fuhgeddaboutit!
David Cross dance party
Sometimes a blooper is just a peek into another world between scenes — like this bit between Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, and guest star David Cross during the Season 3 taping of "Modern Family."
While shooting outside a grocery store, Cross, Bowen, and Burrell entertain themselves between takes. They all dance like they're at a Phish Concert. "Where are you guys from originally?" Burrell asks. "Modesto!" Cross retorts.
It's a gloriously goofy moment. Plus, we could totally see a middle-aged concert groupie comedy coming up next from the creators of "Modern Family."
Don't put her on a freeley stone
Ty Burrell and Sofia Vergara are great at playing the flustered-slash-frustrated dynamic between Phil and Gloria. Unless, of course, Vergara gets more frustrated with her own mispronounced lines.
In this Season 3 scene, Vergara yells at Phil: "All you do is put me on a freeley stone!" Vergara laughs at how badly she mispronounced "pedestal," causing Burrell to provide a definition: "That's a pedestal with Phil's face on it."
Phil-branded pedestals could have totally worked as a business venture for the man — maybe we'll see them in a "Modern Family" revival someday.
Snicker snackers
Sofia Vergara cracks her castmates up with accidentally mispronounced lines — but perhaps none so adorably than this scene with her on-screen step-children.
She enters the scene announcing a box of knick-knacks she has to donate. What makes this blooper so wonderful is that Vergara really seems to just be trying to say "knick knacks" — yet it comes out differently every time.
First, Vergara says "knicks knacks." It's adorable, and everyone knows it. Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson suppress giggles. Then she tries again — and really makes her "kids" lose it when she calls them "snicker snackers."
Cow-shaped holy cow
"Tell that to the cow-shaped hole in my bedroom wall," is not exactly a line that rolls off the tongue. Still, it is Eric Stonestreet's line in this Season 4 interview scene.
Stonestreet has a thespian's explanation for why he can't nail the line, but Jesse Tyler Ferguson is having none of it. Stonestreet tries again, and ends up saying "tell that to the cow-shaped room in my room."
Ferguson looks delightedly smug to not be breaking into giggles for once. Stonestreet looks jokingly horrified, and cheerfully announces to the camera, "I've gotta quit the show!"
Hitting below the belt
Little Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons) is the subject of a few great kid bloopers on "Modern Family," but this one where she accidentally whips a prop into Eric Stonestreet's sensitive area is priceless.
Anderson-Emmons is actually supposed to tantrum-toss her stuff at Stonestreet, just not hit him square in the bits. But spoiler alert: Her stuff gets him, and it gets him good.
Ferguson's reaction face should win an Emmy unto itself. Stonestreet looks equal parts absolutely shocked — and proud — at the intensity of his little co-star.
Bottomless topless bloopers
If there's anything goofier than needing to do many, many takes to nail a scene — it's needing to do so while topless. And with Matthew Broderick.
Matthew Broderick guest stars in this Season 4 "Modern Family" blooper, as a friend of Cam's who gets mixed signals from Phil while watching a football game. Ty Burrell and Broderick crack up as Burrell tries to nail every line in the scene — and fails.
The crew goes to pieces, too. But, just like Phil Dunphy, Burrell finally manages to figure things out.
Sounds like a blooper
Sofia Vergara can fill blooper reels with her tongue-twisted lines — and she has. When she does, Ed O'Neill often teases her for it. But what happens when O'Neill is the one to flip his own line around?
In this Season 5 "Modern Family" scene, Jay is supposed to joke with Gloria about how stars have nannies, too. Instead, he says: "Nannies have stars, no?"
As the crew laughs and O'Neill realizes what he's done, Vergara handles it with grace and class, telling O'Neill, "You sound like me!"
The streep club
This "Modern Family" blooper isn't just sweet and funny because Sofia Vergara struggles to nail the pronunciation of "strip club" — it's adorable because of her reactions, and the rest of the crew cracking up every time she attempts to say the phrase.
Vergara is supposed to deliver a line about how her ex-husband once took Manny to a strip club disguised with the name "The Petting Zoo."
But she can't get the pronunciation of "strip" right, much to the delight of everyone around her — and likely you, right now.
The blooper that cost Jesse Tyler Ferguson the Emmy
There's no way to perfectly end this list than without one last blooper from the blooper babe of "Modern Family," Jesse Tyler Ferguson.
Ferguson cannot get through a line in this Season 3 scene, and Eric Stonestreet cannot stop good-naturedly teasing him for it. Ferguson cracks that his flubbing is why he didn't get nominated for an Emmy.
The cast and crew crack up, but when Ed O'Neill flubs a line later in the same scene, without missing a beat, O'Neill slyly explains — that's why he was nominated for an Emmy.