The Evolution Of Godzilla's Atomic Breath Explained

Ever since the monster's debut in 1954, Godzilla has towered over his kaiju competition. But from the original "Gojira" to the present, the King of the Monsters has displayed one colorful trademark that sets him apart from his contemporaries. That's right, we're talking about Godzilla's atomic breath, an ability that invokes the fire-breathing dragons of old but with infinitely more power. So how does Godzilla's atomic breath work? Well, the exact "how" changes depending on the story, but it generally looks something like this.

As the giant monster's dorsal fins begin to glow, Godzilla charges up an atomic heat ray of ionized radiation that bellows from his jaws at will, generally in a concentrated blast of varying power levels depending on color, intensity, and plot. The King of the Monster's spiky fins can absorb different forms of energy, from nuclear power to one's life force, which can double or even sometimes triple his power. With so many versions of Godzilla out there, we're here to help sort out the evolution of the King of the Monster's trademark superpower.