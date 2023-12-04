What Happened To 'Godzilla GMK' - The Creepiest King Of The Monsters Explained

Godzilla has had many different incarnations over the years, ranging from the silly monster suits of the Showa Era films to the hulking CGI monstrosity that terrorizes "Godzilla Minus One." There have been anime versions (some smaller, some over 300 meters tall), American versions (though we don't talk about one of those), and little babies. Most of the time, his atomic fire breath is blue, but other times, it's orange, like in "Godzilla 2000," or even red, like at the end of "Godzilla: Final Wars."

One of the biggest variables that changes between different iterations of the character is his status as a protagonist or antagonist. The original 1954 film introduced Gojira (his name in Japanese) as a force of wanton destruction — the violence of the atomic bomb made flesh. But for most of his Toho outings — and in Hollywood's MonsterVerse — the King of the Kaiju has been portrayed as a protector of the natural world. But that's far from the case in 2001's "Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack."

The third entry in Toho's Millennium Era series of Godzilla movies, "GMK" (as the fans have dubbed it) is a pretty familiar monster romp in most ways. As the title implies, it pits Godzilla against Mothra, King Ghidorah, and Baragon. The twist is that Godzilla is the villain — a crazed, rageful behemoth possessed by the restless spirits of the dead (yes, really). It takes the combined might of the other three kaiju to take "GMK" Godzilla down, and even then, he isn't gone for good.