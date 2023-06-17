Godzilla's Most Disturbing Form Is Too Weird (And Controversial) To Return

Considering that the "Godzilla" franchise has been going strong for nearly 70 years, it makes sense that the King of Monsters has undergone significant changes throughout his numerous film, television, and literary appearances. Some of the more unique variations include the American "Zilla" featured in 1998's "Godzilla" (which was a mutated iguana that left a score of eggs behind, reminiscent of "Alien") and "SpaceGodzilla" from the aptly-named "Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla" (which was created when a black hole in outer space mutated Godzilla's cells).

Although these versions of the character certainly offered a fresh take on the classic kaiju, by far the strangest and most disturbing Godzilla we've ever seen is the titular monster from 2016's "Shin Godzilla." The Godzilla we meet in "Shin Godzilla" begins as a newly discovered species that was created as a result of nuclear waste, which is constantly evolving as it weaves a path of destruction across Tokyo, beginning as an aquatic creature and eventually transforming into a bipedal kaiju more akin to previous Godzilla designs.

The second and third forms of Shin Godzilla are revolting slimy creatures with bulging eyes and half-developed limbs, and his fourth form — most similar to previous Godzilla iterations — is covered with red lesions and scarlike scales. Even more disgusting is its tail, which mutates to include a malformed jaw and mouth when the monster enters its fifth form.