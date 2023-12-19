The Ending Of Rebel Moon Explained

Contains spoilers for "Rebel Moon"

Zack Snyder channels his distinct vision for "Rebel Moon," an original space opera that culminates in a new cinematic universe for Netflix. The first film in the franchise –- titled "Part One: A Child of Fire" –- takes viewers into a world where the shadow of a tyrannical faction known as the Motherworld looms over the cosmos. Through their powerful army called the Imperium, the Motherworld rules the galaxy with an iron fist. However, one of their top admirals — Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein) — unexpectedly causes a resistance to form when he attempts to usurp the resources of a farming colony. From there, a woman named Kora (Sofia Boutella) embarks on a journey to build a rebellion and fight against Noble's forces.

"Rebel Moon" kicks off this epic story of a heroic uprising that's filled with various personalities and lots of lore sprinkled throughout. From small teases of Kora's backstory to new companions who further flesh out the devastation of the Motherworld's regime, there's a lot to unpack within the story of "A Child of Fire." By the end, there are still some lingering questions about the wider universe and what the upcoming sequel "Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver" could touch on. That's why we're here to delve into the ending of "A Child of Fire" and speculate how it leads into the next film.