Zack Snyder Teases A Rebel Moon Director's Cut After Disastrous Netflix Reviews

We may not have touched down on "Rebel Moon" just yet, but given the first reactions to Zack Snyder's new epic, it's understandable if some would be reluctant to see it now. While the audience rating might be 72% on Rotten Tomatoes from the movie's limited theatrical release, it can't cover up the terrible 24% critical reaction riddled with some of the worst reviews. The rest of the world will have to wait until Friday to pass its verdict, but whatever we get, Snyder's recent comments suggest that we still have yet to see the finished product by way of a director's cut.

Speaking with the Associated Press, Snyder explained that after our first sighting of "Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire," another one is definitely on the way, and it's the version he always envisioned. "It's not an 'extended cut' of this movie," said Snyder. "It's almost like a different movie. It's almost a different universe that [the R-rated cut] lives in than this movie."

When breaking down the reasoning behind this, the "Army of the Dead" director said, "All of my director's cuts exist as a response to the things that were demanded of me to take out of the theatrical version, right? With ['Rebel Moon'], that demand was never made." Now, with free rein, he's got a brand new universe of his own to play around with that, according to him, goes much harder than what the first film will provide.