Rebel Moon's Ray Fisher Had Three Words For Zack Snyder About Their Justice League Reunion - Exclusive

More than six years after first working with Zack Snyder on the film and two after his character, Victor Stone-Cyborg, got the recognition he deserved in the "Justice League" Snyder Cut, Ray Fisher said he was ecstatic when he got the call from the writer-director about a role in "Rebel Moon: Part One — A Child of Fire."

Fisher was caught up in the controversy over director Joss Whedon's behavior on the set of "Justice League," which the star and Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot said transpired after Snyder left the production because of a family tragedy. In 2021, though, "Zack Snyder's Justice League" highlighted Fisher's role in the DC superhero extravaganza the way the director originally intended it, and two years later, Fisher was more than game to work with the filmmaker again.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Fisher recalled the three words he told Snyder when the director called him to star in "Rebel Moon."

"I told him, 'Sign me up!'" Fisher enthused. "Zack and I have a really awesome shorthand and I've admired his work. Even prior to getting to work with him, I've admired his work for years, and being able to jump into the saddle with him in this brand-new IP, this brand-new world, the brand-new universe rather — not even a world — a universe that he's bringing to life, it's amazing."

In "Rebel Moon," Fisher stars as Darrian Bloodaxe. Along with his sister, Devra Bloodaxe (Cleopatra Coleman), and their fellow warrior, Milius (E. Duffy), he joins Kora (Sofia Boutella) and her band of rebels to fight against the tyranny of a domineering planet called the Motherworld.