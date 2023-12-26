Rebel Moon's Ray Fisher Had Three Words For Zack Snyder About Their Justice League Reunion - Exclusive
More than six years after first working with Zack Snyder on the film and two after his character, Victor Stone-Cyborg, got the recognition he deserved in the "Justice League" Snyder Cut, Ray Fisher said he was ecstatic when he got the call from the writer-director about a role in "Rebel Moon: Part One — A Child of Fire."
Fisher was caught up in the controversy over director Joss Whedon's behavior on the set of "Justice League," which the star and Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot said transpired after Snyder left the production because of a family tragedy. In 2021, though, "Zack Snyder's Justice League" highlighted Fisher's role in the DC superhero extravaganza the way the director originally intended it, and two years later, Fisher was more than game to work with the filmmaker again.
In an exclusive interview with Looper, Fisher recalled the three words he told Snyder when the director called him to star in "Rebel Moon."
"I told him, 'Sign me up!'" Fisher enthused. "Zack and I have a really awesome shorthand and I've admired his work. Even prior to getting to work with him, I've admired his work for years, and being able to jump into the saddle with him in this brand-new IP, this brand-new world, the brand-new universe rather — not even a world — a universe that he's bringing to life, it's amazing."
In "Rebel Moon," Fisher stars as Darrian Bloodaxe. Along with his sister, Devra Bloodaxe (Cleopatra Coleman), and their fellow warrior, Milius (E. Duffy), he joins Kora (Sofia Boutella) and her band of rebels to fight against the tyranny of a domineering planet called the Motherworld.
Fisher prepared his Rebel Moon co-stars for the fun of working with Snyder
Joined by Ray Fisher and E. Duffy in the Looper interview, Cleopatra Coleman said Fisher got her excited for the blast she was going to have working with Snyder, and she wasn't disappointed.
"Ray and I had coffee early on to get to know each other, because we were going to be playing siblings, and it was really cool to get an insider's opinion on what it's like to work with Zack and be on one of his sets," Coleman said.
Of the experience of working with the director, Duffy added, "Ray shares the spirit of Zack, which is super passionate, super good at what he does, and really welcoming. A total leader. I felt so lucky when we met each other in the gym, and I felt quite guided by Ray the whole time."
When all was said and done, Fisher said Snyder exceeded the expectations he hoped for reuniting with Snyder.
"Knowing Zack, whatever genre he chooses to tackle, he always elevates it to such a degree that anything that's come before it, you really can't," Fisher told Looper. "It's like apples to oranges, He did what he did with the zombie genre with 'Dawn of the Dead' and 'Army of the Dead,' the same thing with the superhero genre, and this sci-fi space opera will be no different. I said it before and I'll say it again, 'Rebel Moon' definitely changes the game."
Also starring Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Staz Nair, Doona Bae, and Ed Skrein, "Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire" is streaming exclusively on Netflix.