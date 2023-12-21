How Rebel Moon 'Changed The Game' For Stars Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman & E. Duffy - Exclusive Interview

Ray and Cleopatra, you have this kick-ass surname, Bloodaxe. It merely must take looking at the script and saying, "I'm playing somebody named Bloodaxe? I'm in!" Was it something like that?

Coleman: Pretty much!

Fisher: You nailed it!

E., did you say, "Hey, where's my kick-ass surname here?"

Duffy: I got a kick-ass costume, so I'm not mad about it!

Apart from the opportunity of working with Zack, how much did the fact of this story originating as a "Star Wars" type of story impact you and your decision to do this? It's not often that you can get an opportunity to do an epic space fantasy that's as gritty as this is. It really is its own animal.

Fisher: Very much like I said, it's its own beast. Knowing Zack, whatever genre he chooses to tackle, he always elevates it to such a degree that anything that's come before it, you really can't. It's like apples to oranges. He did what he did with the zombie genre with "Dawn of the Dead" and "Army of the Dead," the same thing with the superhero genre, and this sci-fi space opera will be no different. I said it before, and I'll say it again, "Rebel Moon" definitely changes the game.

Duffy: Zach is such a visionary, and I couldn't wait to be a part of anything he was going to do.

Coleman: You know it's going to be massive and really exciting, and as a fan of the genre, it was such an exciting opportunity. It was a "pinch me" moment. There were so many moments coming to set being like, "Wow, I've been acting for 20 years, but still, this is so exciting."