How Zack Snyder Really Felt About Joss Whedon's On-Set Behavior

The behind-the-scenes turmoil surrounding the production of 2017's "Justice League" has been back in the news of late, as one of the men at the center of the controversy finally addressed the accusations laid against him. And if you've read Joss Whedon's interview with Vulture, you know he didn't do himself many favors in addressing those "Justice League" claims.

Whedon, as you certainly know by now, helmed considerable "Justice League" reshoots after a family tragedy pulled Zack Snyder away from the production. When "Justice League" finally premiered, it proved a major miss with both critics and fans (per Rotten Tomatoes), and it is widely regarded as one of the biggest misfires of the decade. The film's troubled legacy was further tarnished in 2020 when Ray Fisher first spoke out about Whedon's alleged behavior on the film's set, with Gal Gadot fanning the flames with her own damning allegations.

In the days since, Snyder unexpectedly got to release his own version of "Justice League" on HBO Max, Whedon has fallen from Hollywood's good graces, and seemingly everyone with a direct (or indirect) opinion has commented on the "Justice League" debacle. That list naturally includes Zack Snyder himself, who addressed the allegations for the first time in a 2021 New York Times interview. And it should surprise no one he doesn't feel great about what allegedly happened on the "Justice League" set in his absence.