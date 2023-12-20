Why Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Is Relatable According To Djimon Hounsou & Staz Nair - Exclusive Interview

Without question, part of the appeal of writer-director Zack Snyder's gritty new space opus, "Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire," is that the characters feel real, which explains why stars Djimon Hounsou and Staz Nair were thrilled to be a part of the of the project.

Playing in theaters and streaming exclusively on Netflix starting the evening of December 21, "Rebel Moon" was first pitched by Snyder to Lucasfilm as a "Star Wars" story more than a dozen years ago. When the pitch didn't pan out, Snyder decided to make the "Rebel Moon" his own sprawling, epic story — "Part Two — The Scargiver" will release in April 2024 — giving the likes of Hounsou, Nair, Sofia Boutella, Ed Skrein, Charlie Hunnam, and Michiel Huisman the chance to strap into an original rocket ride.

Hounsou is no stranger to starring in epic films, with "Gladiator," "Furious 7," "Guardians of the Galaxy," and "Shazam!" among his impressive list of nearly screen 70 credits. Nair, meanwhile, brings plenty of sci-fi and fantasy experience to "Rebel Moon," with a list of TV credits that includes "Game of Thrones," "Krypton," and "Supergirl."

In "Rebel Moon: Part One — A Child of Fire," Hounsou and Nair play General Titus and Tarak, respectively, a pair of warriors who join Kora (Boutella) and her group of rebels to fight against the tyrants of a planet known as the Motherland after its soldiers invade a peaceful farming settlement on the distant moon of Veldt.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Hounsou and Nair talk about their rebellious characters, their memorable work with Snyder, and more.