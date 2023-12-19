Rebel Moon: Charlie Hunnam & Michiel Huisman Prefer Zack Snyder's 'Chaos' To Star Wars - Exclusive Interview

While Charlie Hunnam and Michiel Huisman have been blessed with many great opportunities in their screen careers, the acclaimed actors told Looper that their experiences on writer-director Zack Snyder's gritty new space epic "Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire" rocketed them to a place far past the film's origin as a potential "Star Wars" story.

Hunnam, of course, starred in the hard-hitting FX crime drama "Sons of Anarchy" for seven seasons. Just as the series was wrapping up, the actor began his transition to a film career that found his working for such esteemed directors as Guillermo del Toro on "Pacific Rim" and "Crimson Peak," as well as Guy Ritchie on "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" and "The Gentlemen." Huisman, on the other hand, has largely concentrated on TV, starring in such hit series as "Game of Thrones," "Nashville," "The Haunting of Hill House," and "The Flight Attendant," but he has also starred in such films "The Age of Adaline" and "World War Z."

"Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire" presents the actors the best of both worlds, as it debuted in theaters for a limited run ahead of its exclusive streaming release on Netflix the evening of December 21. Sofia Boutella stars as Kora, a quiet member of a peaceful farming settlement on the moon of Veldt, whose residents suddenly fall under the iron fist of a militaristic planet called the Motherworld. When soldiers from the Motherworld begin their assault on Veldt by brutalizing its residents, Kora reveals her deadly skills from a past life, which galvanizes the settlement to fight against their aggressors. Joining in the fight is one of the settlement's farmers, Gunnar (Huisman), as well as Kai (Hunnam), a mercenary who helps Kora assemble her crew.

In our exclusive conversation with them, Hunnam and Huisman detailed their work with Snyder, and Hunnam recalled his work with del Toro and how similar he is to the "Rebel Moon" filmmaker.