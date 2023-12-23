Biggest Plot Holes In Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom

Released after the announcement of the DCEU's reboot, "The Flash," which followed the titular superhero (played by Ezra Miller) accidentally altering his universe's timeline and going on a multiversal adventure, was expected to narratively bridge the gap between the soon-to-be-defunct DCEU with new DC head James Gunn's upcoming DC Universe (or DCU, for short). However, the ending of "The Flash" left audiences with more questions than answers, especially with its post-credits scene featuring a cameo from Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) that was more focused on playing for laughs how the film would lead into "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" instead of providing any substantive answer.

As a result, "Aquaman 2," as the endnote to DCEU, was put in the difficult position of having to answer any lingering questions about DCEU's transition into DCU. How did "Aquaman 2" handle this burden? By blatantly avoiding those questions, of course. The film nonchalantly ignores the timeline-altering events of "The Flash" and moves ahead with its story in apparent isolation from the larger DCEU, from which the film posits no connections or references to any events or characters. "Aquaman 2" gives the impression of existing in its own bubble and being somewhat intentionally ambiguous about where it places itself in the timeline of the cinematic universe, being solely aimed at continuing Arthur's story from the first film.

When asked about the film's connections to the DCEU, "Aquaman 2" director James Wan told Entertainment Weekly, "At the end of the day, the best thing I would say about this movie is that it is not connected in any way to any of those films," specifically referring to "The Flash."