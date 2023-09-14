Was Mera's Aquaman 2 Role Cut? Director Responds To Amber Heard Claims

As part of the trial, Johnny Depp not only alleged that Amber Heard's accusations against him were false, but he accused her of assaulting him, as published by People. Due to these allegations, Heard admitted during the trial that her career suffered. She testified how her role in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" was reduced as a result of bad press. She had already filmed her part of the movie at this time, but the sequel has undergone numerous reshoots since then, so there's a chance something could've happened between now and then.

Depp's team referring to the accusations as a "hoax" allegedly led to communication halting between Heard and Warner Bros. She claimed her part was "very pared down," going on to say, "I fought really hard to stay in the movie. They didn't want to include me in the film." She even added an example of seeing a script with her role shrunk down, "I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character — without giving any spoilers away — two characters fighting with one another, and they basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch out."

Heard's statements make it sound as though Mera was supposed to at least have a decently-sized role in the new movie. However, Wan makes it sound as though Mera was never a focal point. It remains to be seen if Mera at least has a cameo in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" or only gets a passing mention to explain why she's gone. Audiences will have to wait and see when the movie comes out in theaters on December 20.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.