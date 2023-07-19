Why Aquaman 2 Has Had Three Rounds Of Reshoots In Just One Year

With three sets of executives looking for different reactions from audiences and hoping to capitalize on different plot points with its marketing campaign, it's not shocking that "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" ended up going through repeated reshoots. Regardless of whether or not that means there are too many fingers in the film's pie, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that each set of executives seemed to want something different from the characters featured in "Aquaman And the Lost Kingdom."

To wit: Walter Hamada wanted to use Michael Keaton's version of Bruce Wayne not just in the second "Aquaman" film, but across DC's slate of movies as a sort of guide and leader for the younger generation of heroes. Unfortunately, the ever-shifting quicksand of DC Films resulted in a skewed timeline. Under the Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy regime, reshoots involving Ben Affleck's take on Wayne/Batman were filmed to make it more harmonious with its place in the extended DC world.

However, it appears that none of this material will make it into the final version of the film, as James Gunn and Peter Safran didn't want to build a story promising the continuation of a universe that's set to die. While that means a lot of the film's original plot has been changed, at least those missing moments might make for fun deleted scenes. But when you add these internal conflicts to the burden already shouldered by overworked VFX houses, you end up with a movie that keeps getting pushed back from its original debut date.