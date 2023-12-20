Most Shocking TV Cancellations Of 2023

2023 has been a year of great TV, and there's no telling what the small-screen landscape will look like one year from now. After all, some of the best shows in the game wrapped up this year, and there's no telling what series can rise to take the place of, say, "Succession" in 2024.

That being said, not every TV show that ended its run this year did so voluntarily. Like every other year, 2023 has seen plenty of cancellations. Some of them have been because the show simply couldn't cut it in terms of quality (hi, "The Idol!"). There have also been genuinely enjoyable shows that fell victim to circumstances, be it low viewership numbers or studio panic related to the 2023 Writer's Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Others still simply ... went away for reasons unknown, much to the frustration of fans.

Regardless of the reason, these shows couldn't make it through the year, leaving behind annoyed viewers and cliffhangers that are destined to remain forever unsolved. Here's a look at some of the most infuriating cancellations of 2023.