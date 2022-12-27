The Best New Series Of 2022 - Looper Staff Picks

I did not want this spin-off. It's not that I care (at all) about canon, but in my experience, spin-offs often signal the slow demise of beloved adaptations and stories. Unfortunately (for me and my ego, that is) "The Witcher: Blood Origin" turns out to be an almost unfairly clever and relevant addition to The Continent's complex history.

There's no such thing as a "fresh take" on The Hero's Journey, and in the thousands of years since a variety of cultures introduced it, its mechanics have, more or less, yet to be improved upon. "Blood Origin" not only knows and accepts this, it celebrates and relies on it. And its refreshingly earnest, dare we say inspiring concern for the value and necessity of the genre is what drives it.

The series posits its own narrative as the origin of all hero stories, and its repeated nods to everything from Greek history to the "Terminator" franchise serve to reiterate its belief in the power of storytelling. Minnie Driver's Seanchai shares her story with Joey Batey's Jaskier because she believes the world can't survive driven solely by pain and anger, and the stories of the people (as in, the common folk's lore, aka folklore and legend) exist to provide the thing we do need: hope.

In just four episodes, "Blood Origin" explores the power and importance of voice — sometimes literally, as in the story of The Lark's (Sophia Brown) rebellion song — the corrosive nature of political ambition, and the vast and dangerous gap between the victors' "History" and the truth of The Past. It speaks, on a number of levels, to a nation built on dangerous political mythologies, a time wherein truth is ironically difficult to come by given our increased access to it, and an era that seems to have forgotten some of the past's most difficult and horrific lessons. It may be a compact little mini-series filled with elves, dwarves, and magic, but it says more about the world we live in — and are heading for — than any number of its lengthier contemporaries.

So, yeah. I'm pretty mad about it.