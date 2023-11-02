Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Teaser Might Be The Best Trailer Of The Year

20th Century Studios has debuted the first trailer for "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes."

Caesar (Andy Serkis) is dead, and the Planet of the Apes has never been different. Back in 2017, director Matt Reeves concluded the rebooted "Apes" trilogy with the hard-hitting "War for the Planet of the Apes." The box office hit wrapped up Caesar's arc with grace, definitively turning the once humble, simple ape into a messiah worth remembering. And while the leader of the apes may be dead, the billion-dollar franchise is far from dormant, as 20th Century Studios is revisiting the series with "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes."

Set many years after "War," the Wes Ball-directed "Kingdom" is set to explore the ramifications of Caesar's death and how apes have evolved since his passing. Early plot details reveal that humans have been reduced to a feral state, while the apes run mighty, boasting several clans. Though it remains to be seen how the new young ape in the film — which happens to be the 10th film in the franchise — can live up to the expectations set by Caeser, the first teaser for the picture looks nothing short of spectacular.

Filled with rich, lush imagery of a world reclaimed by nature, arresting visuals, an intriguing premise focused on legacy, and realistic-looking apes, the first teaser of "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" is one of the best first looks we've seen all year.