Andy Serkis Was 'Freaked Out' The First Time He Saw Gollum

One of the many marvels of visual effects in Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy of films was the totally lifelike work done on the character Gollum, originally known as Smeagol. Brought to life by actor Andy Serkis with stunning and innovative motion capture technology, the creature's movements, appearance, and voice perfectly aligned with J.R.R. Tolkien's description.

Audiences were first introduced to Gollum briefly in "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," before learning more about him and his backstory in the next two films. For Andy Serkis, his first reaction left him startled and he felt a variety of different emotions and thoughts pertaining to the monster and the technology, he revealed to "Still Watching Netflix."

The actor's full portrayal of Smeagol in "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers" represented the first usage of real-time motion capture in a film. Both Peter Jackson and Andy Serkis are still singled out for their pioneering work, and the experience was eye-opening for the performance capture artist.