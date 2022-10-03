Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes - What We Know So Far
One of the most beloved sci-fi franchises of all time, "Planet of the Apes," is getting a new entry. The original series of films began in 1968 and was followed up by "Beneath the Planet of the Apes" in 1970, "Escape from the Planet of the Apes" in 1971, "Conquest of the Planet of the Apes" a year later, and a year after that, "Battle for the Planet of the Apes." Also, in the '70s, the films spawned a one-season-long live-action television series and a single-season animated series.
In 2001, Tim Burton directed a remake starring Mark Wahlberg, and 10 years later, the series was rebooted again with Rupert Wyatt's "Rise of the Planet of the Apes." Two sequels to that film, both directed by Matt Reeves, "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" and "War for the Planet of the Apes," followed in 2014 and 2017, respectively. Here is what we know so far about the upcoming new film, titled "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes."
What is the plot of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes?
Plot details for "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" are being kept tightly under wraps at this time. According to Deadline, the film is said to take place "many years" after "War for the Planet of the Apes." In a 2020 interview with Discussing Film, writer/director of the new film, Wes Ball, talked about how the project came to be and where it fits with the other movies in the series. He was working on a now-defunct project called "The Mouse Guard" for producer and previous "Apes" helmer Matt Reeves at 20th Century Fox before the merger with Disney took place. After the merger, the project stalled, and Ball shifted focus over to "Planet of the Apes." He said, "Those last three movies are one of the great trilogies we have in modern movie history. They are just so well done. They honored the original movies they sprang from, the Charlton Heston movies, but they grounded it in a modern sensibility and it just worked."
He continued talking about where his continuation of the series fits in, "I wasn't interested in doing a part four either. We want to also do our own thing. We have a take. We have a way of staying in the universe that was created before us, but we're also opening ourselves up in being able to do some really cool new stuff." It appears the film will not be a true sequel, but it seems it will take place in the same world as the previous three films.
Who is starring in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes?
"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" first announced in early summer of 2022 that Owen Teague was set to star in the film. He has been cast as the lead ape in this new reboot. Teague is best known for appearing as one of the bullies in the Stephen King adaptation of "IT" from 2017. He also appeared in another Stephen King adaptation in 2020's "The Stand" as well for then CBS All Access, now Paramount+. Deadline reported that Teague was wanted for the role since the project came to fruition. In early fall 2022 it was announced that, "The Witcher" breakout star Freya Allan has been added to the cast as the lead human character in the film. Finally, Peter Macon (from the cast of Seth MacFarlane's "The Orville") has been announced to co-star in the film.
What's the release date of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes?
"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" is due in theaters in 2024. No further release dates have been provided. The film will begin shooting in the month of October in 2022. It will be released via Disney arm 20th Century Studios. The "Planet of the Apes" franchise was extremely profitable for the former 20th Century Fox, earning over $1.7 billion at the box office worldwide. Based on release date information from Box Office Mojo, the four films in the franchise since 2001 have been released in either July or August in the given year of their release. "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" came out earliest in the summer with a July 9 release date, and "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" came out latest in the summer of its release with a August 5 bow. Perhaps — in keeping with this pattern — "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" will release around July or August 2024.
Who is writing and directing Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes?
"The Maze Runner" film trilogy director Wes Ball will helm "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes." In a report from Deadline, long-time series fan, Ball, was brought in to work on the film back in 2019 and has been working on a script and visual effects ever since. In early summer 2022, Ball delivered a script that got studio executives very excited about the continuing of the franchise.
The film will be scripted by Wes Ball, Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. Friedman previously worked with 20th Century Studios scripting the upcoming sequel "Avatar: The Way of Water," and Aison also worked with 20th Century on 2022's Hulu original, "Prey." Jaffa and Silver previously wrote earlier series entries, "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" and "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" (via IMDb).