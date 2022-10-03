Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes - What We Know So Far

Plot details for "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" are being kept tightly under wraps at this time. According to Deadline, the film is said to take place "many years" after "War for the Planet of the Apes." In a 2020 interview with Discussing Film, writer/director of the new film, Wes Ball, talked about how the project came to be and where it fits with the other movies in the series. He was working on a now-defunct project called "The Mouse Guard" for producer and previous "Apes" helmer Matt Reeves at 20th Century Fox before the merger with Disney took place. After the merger, the project stalled, and Ball shifted focus over to "Planet of the Apes." He said, "Those last three movies are one of the great trilogies we have in modern movie history. They are just so well done. They honored the original movies they sprang from, the Charlton Heston movies, but they grounded it in a modern sensibility and it just worked."

He continued talking about where his continuation of the series fits in, "I wasn't interested in doing a part four either. We want to also do our own thing. We have a take. We have a way of staying in the universe that was created before us, but we're also opening ourselves up in being able to do some really cool new stuff." It appears the film will not be a true sequel, but it seems it will take place in the same world as the previous three films.