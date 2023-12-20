Marvel's 5 Best & 5 Worst MCU Moments Of 2023

Going into Nia DaCosta's "The Marvels," fans already knew that Carol Danvers' (Brie Larson) pet cat Goose is actually a tentacle-mouthed alien known as a Flerken. The film's trailer also revealed a big batch of kittens floating about, so clearly, adorable chaos was looming on the horizon. What no one saw coming was the scale and tone of said chaos.

After discovering that an apparent infestation of alien eggs on the failing S.A.B.E.R. space station is Goose's litter, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) comes up with an evacuation plan for the ages. He decides to let the Flerken kittens eat nearly everyone on board and temporarily store them in the pocked dimensions in their mouths, coughing the poor people back up like hairballs once it's safe. This allows everyone to evacuate on escape pods that couldn't otherwise carry them all.

The problem is that Fury has no time to inform his people of this plan, so the only way to save everyone is to just ... let the Flerken flock run rampant. What follows is sheer madness, as the terrified personnel flee from the Flerk(itt)ens like they were xenomorphs from the "Alien" franchise. Meanwhile, the kitties joyfully stroll among them, casually catching people with their creepy mouth tentacles. As a wonderful final touch, what amounts to the world's cutest horror movie scene is set to the Barbra Streisand version of the classic "Cats" ballad "Memory." This blesses the mayhem with an extra layer of sheer feline absurdity that almost makes you forgive the sensory crimes "Cats" the movie has inflicted upon the world. If they ever remake that one, the studio might want to give DaCosta and her "The Marvels" co-writers Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik a call.