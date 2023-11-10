The Marvels: Why Does [SPOILER] In The Post-Credits Scene Look So Familiar... And Different?

"The Marvels" ends with one of the biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe mid-credits scenes in years: a tease of the long-awaited return of the X-Men. After venturing through the rift in space-time created by Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) uses the combined powers of herself, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) to close it. Carol tries to pull her out before the rift is shut, but there's nothing she can do.

Fortunately, the mid-credits scene reveals that Monica is alive and well in a new universe — or, more specifically, an old one. She awakens in what looks like a hospital bed where she's being watched over by a younger, alternate version of her mother Maria (Lashana Lynch). It's then revealed that she's actually recovering in an X-Men facility, as the blue and fuzzy Hank McCoy, aka Beast, enters the room.

If you're a fan of the Fox X-Men movies, you'll quickly identify this version of Beast as the same one who appears in "X-Men: The Last Stand," played by Kelsey Grammer. His voice and mannerisms are essentially the same as they are in that film, and the big X doors outside the medical facility also harken back to the Fox films. However, Beast looks a little different this time around. Rather than a man in makeup, he's fully CGI, and his design evokes "X-Men: The Animated Series" in some ways. That might not be a coincidence.