Biggest Plot Holes In Rebel Moon

Contains spoilers for "Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire"

The next big Zack Snyder movie has arrived in the form of Netflix's "Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire," and it's, well, polarizing. If you're at all familiar with Snyder's general cultural imprint, that probably isn't at all surprising. The new space opera — which started as a "Star Wars" script pitched to Disney in the early days of its Lucasfilm ownership — is about what you'd expect. It's a visually stylish action saga with heavy-handed dialogue and too much slow-mo.

Critics have blasted the film for being little more than a collection of genre clichés and cool shots, with little time allocated to actual character development. But not everyone has been so quick to condemn the film. Many viewers have praised the high genre style and camp of "Rebel Moon," which is, if nothing else, intentional. The title card for the film looks like a pulp paperback book cover, evoking the Warhammer 40,000 stories that "Rebel Moon" pulls from so directly. If you've never been a fan of Snyder's aesthetic in the past, this isn't likely to be the movie that converts you. But if you're willing to suspend your more critical eye, it can be a fun ride with a lot of rich world-building.

Unfortunately, there are still several story beats that just don't make a lot of sense. Snyder has always been more focused on style than substance, after all, leaving some pretty big plot holes in "Rebel Moon."