Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Details

Action movie fans have been waiting a long time for a new "Beverly Hills Cop" film. The franchise has been on a prolonged hiatus ever since 1994's "Beverly Hills Cop III" was released 30 years ago. That John Landis-directed film, which reportedly cost around $50 million to make, received infamously negative reviews and grossed just a little over $119 million at the worldwide box office. For many years, despite rumors suggesting otherwise, fans seemed to think that the Eddie Murphy-led franchise had been permanently, if unofficially, retired.

However, if there's one thing that Hollywood has taught viewers again and again, it's that you should never count a recognizable franchise out — even if it has been three decades since its last hurrah. Indeed, Netflix's forthcoming "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" is set to revive Murphy's iconic character, Axel Foley, and follow him as he gets roped into yet another Los Angeles-based criminal conspiracy. Whether or not the long-awaited sequel will live up to fans' expectations and generate new interest among first-time viewers in the "Beverly Hills Cop" films are two mysteries that won't be answered until it makes its eventual Netflix premiere.

For now, though, here's everything we know about "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F," including its release date, plot, cast, director, and more.