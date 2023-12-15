Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Details
Action movie fans have been waiting a long time for a new "Beverly Hills Cop" film. The franchise has been on a prolonged hiatus ever since 1994's "Beverly Hills Cop III" was released 30 years ago. That John Landis-directed film, which reportedly cost around $50 million to make, received infamously negative reviews and grossed just a little over $119 million at the worldwide box office. For many years, despite rumors suggesting otherwise, fans seemed to think that the Eddie Murphy-led franchise had been permanently, if unofficially, retired.
However, if there's one thing that Hollywood has taught viewers again and again, it's that you should never count a recognizable franchise out — even if it has been three decades since its last hurrah. Indeed, Netflix's forthcoming "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" is set to revive Murphy's iconic character, Axel Foley, and follow him as he gets roped into yet another Los Angeles-based criminal conspiracy. Whether or not the long-awaited sequel will live up to fans' expectations and generate new interest among first-time viewers in the "Beverly Hills Cop" films are two mysteries that won't be answered until it makes its eventual Netflix premiere.
For now, though, here's everything we know about "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F," including its release date, plot, cast, director, and more.
When will Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F be released?
Netflix has not yet set a specific release date for "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F." The streaming service has, however, announced that the highly anticipated sequel will be released sometime in the summer of 2024. That means the film will hit theaters almost exactly 30 years after "Beverly Hills Cop III" was released in May 1994. Its release will also line up with the 40th anniversary of the original "Beverly Hills Cop," which famously hit theaters in December 1984.
Of course, "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" is set to come out in a very different world than its three predecessors. Not only did studios like Netflix not even exist when the first three "Beverly Hills Cop" movies were made, but the very idea of a film premiering digitally on a streaming service hadn't yet been conceived. Nonetheless, when "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" comes out in 2024, most viewers will end up watching it for the first time from the comfort of their own homes, rather than in the movie theater. That fact may make the experience of pressing play on the sequel a slightly jarring one for longtime fans of the franchise.
The world itself has also changed quite a bit since the last time viewers saw Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley onscreen. It will, therefore, be interesting to see how the new film addresses all of the societal, cultural, and technological changes that have transformed Axel's world, as well as ours, over the past 30 years.
What is the plot of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F?
When it comes to specific plot details for "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F," Netflix hasn't been particularly forthcoming. That said, it has been confirmed that the film will follow Eddie Murphy's Detroit detective, Axel Foley, as he ends up back in Beverly Hills, California, to look into a new conspiracy. This time around, Axel will be joined in his investigation by his daughter, Jane (Taylour Paige), who will suffer a life-threatening experience that forces her and her father to team up with an assortment of friends, both new and old.
The specifics of Axel's latest case remain unclear, but returning "Beverly Hills Cop" producer Jerry Bruckheimer has teased that the franchise's central character will still experience a bit of cultural whiplash when he relocates again from Detroit to Los Angeles. "Detroit is a much different city than Los Angeles and especially Beverly Hills," Bruckheimer observed in an interview with Netflix's Tudum. "[Axel] still has the same kind of wonderment at the things you see walking down Rodeo Drive."
Viewers will, unfortunately, have to wait until "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" is released in the summer of 2024 to learn more about its fan-favorite hero's newest investigation. Still, his partnership with his younger daughter should inevitably lead to both of them getting into plenty of dangerous misadventures together. The good news? They won't be alone on their journey.
Who is starring in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F?
There is no "Beverly Hills Cop" without Eddie Murphy, so it shouldn't come as much of a surprise to learn that the beloved actor and comedian has returned to reprise his role as Axel Foley for "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F." He's joined in the film by a handful of both franchise newcomers and returning veterans.
Taylour Paige is set to make her "Beverly Hills Cop" franchise debut in the film as Axel's daughter, Jane, a defense attorney working in LA. Paige's past film credits include "Mack & Rita," "Sharp Stick," and A24's "Zola." Joseph Gordon-Levitt will also appear in the film as Detective Abbott, an LA cop who partners up with Axel and Jane to help them with their investigation. Kevin Bacon has been tapped to play Captain Cade Grant, as well, a mysterious authority figure who could likely emerge as either an ally or foe to Axel. It remains to be seen which of those he'll turn out to be.
Meanwhile, Judge Reinhold and John Ashton are expected to reprise their past "Beverly Hills Cop" roles as Billy Rosewood and John Taggart, respectively. Additionally, Paul Reiser will return in "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" as Jeffrey Friedman, Axel's Detroit Police Department partner. Bronson Pinchot has also been brought back to reprise his role as Serge, the art dealer turned weapon salesman that Axel has more than a few noteworthy interactions with in "Beverly Hills Cop" and "Beverly Hills Cop III."
All of this is to say that Netflix has, to its credit, managed to pack "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" with enough new and familiar faces to make it a seemingly worthwhile addition to its decades-spanning franchise.
Who is directing Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F?
The "Beverly Hills Cop" series has attracted major filmmakers ever since it began. Its first three installments were directed by seasoned veterans Martin Brest ("Midnight Run," "Scent of a Woman"), Tony Scott ("Top Gun," "True Romance"), and John Landis ("Animal House," "Trading Places"), respectively. "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" will, conversely, mark the feature film debut of director Mark Molloy.
The filmmaker's previous credits are mostly commercials, including several branded short films for Apple. Several years ago, it was reported that Molloy had been tapped to direct a drama for Quibi that was executive produced by "The Batman" filmmaker Matt Reeves, but that project was shut down when Quibi folded in the fall of 2020. His work behind-the-scenes on "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F," therefore, marks the first time that Molloy has gotten to oversee a big-budget, scripted Hollywood production from start to finish.
In an interview with Netflix's Tudum, Molloy opened up about what it's like making a film with a legendary star like Eddie Murphy and revealed how the performer's skills informed his own day-to-day duties. "Some of the funniest moments in 'Axel F' are when Eddie's improvising," Molloy teased. "For me, a big part of my job was to create the right environment, cast the right people around Eddie to allow him to do what he does best."
Who is writing and producing Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F?
Given Mark Molloy's inexperience as a feature filmmaker, it may come as a surprise to learn that Eddie Murphy agreed to reprise one of his most iconic roles in "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F." However, it turns out that it only took one person to convince Murphy to do the new "Beverly Hills Cop" sequel, and that was legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer ("Top Gun," "Bad Boys"). Bruckheimer famously worked on the first two "Beverly Hills Cop" films, but not 1994's "Beverly Hills Cop III," which remains the franchise's least-loved installment. Fortunately, Bruckheimer has returned to produce "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F."
In an interview with Tudum, Bruckheimer discussed what it's been like for him to reunite with Murphy, telling the outlet, "Eddie's such an incredible artist. He can do drama, he can do comedy — he can do anything. And he's the same Axel Foley. He's still on the streets. He's still doing what he does. Obviously, with age, you get wiser. But he still has the twinkle in his eye." In addition to Bruckheimer, the fourth "Beverly Hills Cop" film is also produced by Murphy.
Its script, meanwhile, was penned by screenwriters Will Beall ("Gangster Squad," "Aquaman"), Tom Gormican ("That Awkward Moment," "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent"), and Kevin Etten ("Workaholics," "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent"), all of whom have experience working in the action and comedy genres.
Is there a trailer for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F?
Yes, there is a trailer for "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F." In December, Netflix unveiled a brief, 90-second teaser for the high-profile action comedy, which understandably dedicates most of its attention to hyping up Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley. It does so partly by opening with a piece of narration that comes courtesy of Kevin Bacon's Captain Cade Grant, who tells Axel, "I almost admire you. Still on these streets, running and gunning. I'm just amazed it doesn't get to you."
The trailer, notably, packs quite a lot of action into its relatively brief runtime — teasing LA-set street shootouts, high-speed pursuits, failed robberies, and even a helicopter chase led by Axel and his new partner, Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Detective Abbott. It also features several comedic moments between Axel and a number of his longtime friends — namely, Billy Rosewood, John Taggart, and Jeffrey Friedman. In case that wasn't enough, the "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" trailer hints at a possible rivalry between its eponymous hero and Captain Grant, though, fans will have to wait to find out the complete nature of their relationship in the film.
Suffice it to say, the sequel's first teaser trailer suggests that it'll have everything viewers could possibly want from a new "Beverly Hills Cop" adventure. Only time will tell if that's actually the case or not.
What will Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F be rated?
The final seconds of the first "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" trailer reveal that the film has not yet been rated. It is, therefore, impossible to confidently predict right now what the film's official rating will be. That said, the first three "Beverly Hills Cop" movies were all rated R. The first trailer for "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" suggests that the film is meant to recapture the spirit and attitude of its predecessors, too. With that in mind, it seems more likely than not that the forthcoming film will, like its franchise's first three installments, receive an R rating.
That is not, by any means, a certainty, especially given how little has been released from "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F." For all fans know, Netflix and the film's creative team may have chosen to make a sequel that is a bit more family-friendly than the movies that have come before it. That seems unlikely, but not entirely out of the question.
Details about the film's rating are destined to be released a little closer to its Netflix premiere, so make sure to keep checking here for whatever updates may come.
What to watch before seeing Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
All the "Beverly Hills Cop" movies to date have been fairly self-contained, and it looks like that'll be the case with the franchise's fourth installment as well. At the same time, the gap between "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" and its predecessors may also result in it referencing some of its hero's past adventures more frequently than usual. It stands to reason then that anyone who decides to check out the new film when it's released in the summer of 2024 will want to have already seen the first three "Beverly Hills Cop" movies.
What those viewers don't have to make any time for is the unaired pilot for the failed 2013 "Beverly Hills Cop" TV show, which would have followed Axel Foley's son, Aaron (Brandon T. Jackson), had it been picked up by CBS. Murphy reprised his role as Axel in the series' pilot episode, but only a limited number of people to date have actually seen his scenes in it, let alone the episode itself. A leaked version of it can be found online, but it doesn't seem like "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" is going to address or even acknowledge the events of the pilot.
As a result, viewers should be fine either revisiting or checking out for the first time the original three "Beverly Hills Cop" movies before the release of their upcoming Netflix sequel.
Where to watch the first three Beverly Hills Cop films
Fortunately for both newcomers and longtime "Beverly Hills Cop" fans alike, it's never been easier than it is now to watch the franchise's first three films. Indeed, "Beverly Hills Cop," "Beverly Hills Cop II," and "Beverly Hills Cop III" are all currently available to stream on Paramount+. 1984's "Beverly Hills Cop" is streaming on Netflix right now, as well. (Netflix will also be the exclusive streaming home for "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" when it's released in 2024.)
The first three "Beverly Hills Cop" movies aren't only available on Paramount+ and Netflix, either. The films can also be watched for free with ads on YouTube, and they can be rented and purchased on all major digital platforms. There are, in other words, several ways that viewers can catch up on the previous events of the long-dormant action movie series in the weeks and months leading up to the Netflix premiere of "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F."