Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Trailer Revives Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley

After the unbelievable success of "Top Gun: Maverick," it's easy to think that "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" is a result of studios combing through their respective 1980s catalogs for long-overdue (and potentially lucrative) sequel opportunities. In reality, the movie has been gestating for years. In 2021, there was finally some forward movement when the film received a greenlight to start production in California, but between the COVID-19 pandemic and 2023's WGA and SAG-AFTRA dual strike ... it's understandable why it feels like forever since we've heard a solid update about this cop-comedy.

The good news? "Beverly Hills Cop IV" will debut on Netflix this upcoming summer. The bad? The Eddie Murphy-led film faces a slew of challenges. First, it's been nearly 30 years since the franchise's last entry, which begs the question: Will people still be invested in the hijinks of Axel Foley? Also, 1994's critically-panned "Beverly Hills Cop III" only made $42.6 million at the global box office with a $50 million budget. The fact that "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" is not only coming to Netflix but helmed by first-time feature film director Mark Molloy is enough to make a fan wonder what Eddie Murphy has up his sleeve ... At least, we now have the first teaser trailer of the movie to see what's next for the fast-talking cop.