2023 Box Office Flops That Will Change Hollywood Forever

Thanks to a series of seismic flops and misfires, 2023 will be remembered as a definitive year for the box office.

Although moviegoing continues to rebound following the COVID-19 pandemic, 2023's domestic haul to date is at $8.4 billion — a 13% increase from 2022's receipts, but still a long way from reaching 2019's $11.3 billion posting, a number that was achieved thanks to hits like "Avengers: Endgame," "Toy Story 4," and "Joker." While the pandemic may be in the rearview mirror, its effects can still be felt in the theatrical exhibition industry. Audience tastes have both substantially shifted and remained the same, a sentiment that can clearly be expressed in this year's biggest hits.

The most interesting box office conversation this year is the success of "Barbenheimer," which led to "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" grossing over $2.3 billion worldwide combined. The success of "Barbenheimer," as well as hits like "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" and "Five Nights at Freddy's," should no doubt be celebrated, but it's important to peel back the layers on what went wrong elsewhere.

2023 has been nothing short of a disaster at the box office for almost all of the major players. From Disney to Warner Bros., some of Hollywood's most prolific studios have suffered record losses, thanks in part to creative bankruptcy, shifting audience tastes, and poor release strategies. Hollywood, as we know it, will change for better or worse, thanks to these 2023 box office flops.