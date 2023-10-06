Why The Creator Bombed At The Box Office

2023 has been a pretty weird, wild year when it comes to box office gains. Superhero movies like "Blue Beetle" and "The Flash" are facing diminishing returns as audiences seem to tire of the (sometimes repetitive) genre. "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," which both released on July 21 and created the phenomenon dubbed "Barbenheimer," saw absolutely absurd box office numbers, with "Barbie" handily crossing the billion dollar mark within a few weeks and "Oppenheimer" performing quite well for a three-hour historical epic about the father of the atomic bomb.

With so many projects focusing on real-life stories or existing intellectual property, it feels rare to see daring original works ... and unfortunately for writer-director Gareth Edwards, his latest project, "The Creator," flopped at the box office, making just over $30 million worldwide during its opening weekend on an $80 million budget. Sure, it had to contend with "Saw X," but this is still a fairly bleak turnout.

Edwards — who's known for "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and his 2014 take on "Godzilla" — co-wrote the sci-fi epic alongside Chris Weitz, and it's definitely disappointing that this meticulously executed movie underperformed so drastically upon its release. So what happened here? Why didn't "The Creator" become a huge hit?