CAKES Body: What To Know About The Shark Tank Brand
"Shark Tank" is no stranger to featuring companies well-versed in the underwear business, with the plant-based KENT Underwear being one standout from the show's past. However, no other series installment has arguably had as much of a focus on underwear as Season 15, Episode 9, which includes segments featuring portable underwear company The Pocket Panty and a bra alternative line known as CAKES Body.
Before its appearance on "Shark Tank," CAKES Body gained traction online as one of the most popular retailers of nipple covers, providing a variety of options appealing to a wide range of customers. Regardless of how CAKES Body fared in its bid to strike a deal with one of the Sharks, some viewers may be interested in learning more about the business, its growth, and what sets its products apart from competitors in the same space.
How do CAKES work?
CAKES Body is far from the first or only manufacturer of nipple covers, with many alternative brands available on the market. Nonetheless, several crucial design details differentiate CAKES from similar products and the pads typically found in sports bras.
Most importantly, CAKES don't use or require any adhesive substances to be applied to the body. Instead, they rely on natural body heat to stay in place, with the brand describing them as "grippy, not sticky." The lack of adhesives allows CAKES to be washed and reused indefinitely, as they are otherwise composed of non-toxic, medical-grade silicone.
CAKES Body also advertises its signature product in a variety of cup sizes and skin tones, with the company stating that it vends the "largest nipple covers on the market" as an option. Essentially, the business aims to cater to a wide array of body types.
A pair of sisters was inspired to make CAKES Body
Like many of the most successful products on "Shark Tank," the concept for CAKES Body was inspired by the personal experience of its creators. Sisters Taylor Capuano and Casey Sarai founded CAKES Body in 2022 after spending the better part of a decade developing ideas for a brand that would address their dissatisfaction with the design of sports bras and bra alternatives. However, what started as a small venture ended up unexpectedly taking off.
Soon after its launch, CAKES Body benefitted from viral marketing on TikTok. Posts advertising the product reached a wide audience, leading to sales skyrocketing. During an appearance on the "Startup to Storefront" podcast, the sisters suggested that roughly 90% of their sales are derived from individuals who learn about the product through TikTok. Per Sarai's LinkedIn page, that popularity allowed CAKES Body to enter the top 1% of Shopify stores that debuted in 2022.
Another element of CAKES Body's popularity stems from the versatility of its products. While the sisters originally conceived CAKES as an alternative solution for recreational activities, they soon found that they could be used for much more. "Early on, we heard from breastfeeding mothers, women going through menopause, and even mastectomy and lumpectomy patients, that CAKES made them feel good in their clothes," the duo wrote in a blog post. "Our customers weren't just using CAKES in their workout clothes, but as a solution throughout their day."
CAKES Body supports an important charity cause
The discovery that medical patients were using CAKES led the brand's founders to incorporate a charity component into their business: CAKES Cares. "The stories from our inspiring customers facing breast cancer helped us realize the depth of our brand and the opportunity to help women through our solutions," a page on the official site reads.
For most of its life, CAKES Body has committed to donating $1 per individual product sold to several women's health causes, such as breast cancer research. The business has long-standing partnerships with the Breast Cancer Coalition and a digital women's health platform called The Previvor.
With CAKES sales ballooning over the first year-plus of business, the team has been able to make significant donations. Per Casey Sarai's LinkedIn, the group has already donated thousands of dollars and continues amassing funds to support these charitable causes.