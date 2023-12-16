CAKES Body: What To Know About The Shark Tank Brand

Like many of the most successful products on "Shark Tank," the concept for CAKES Body was inspired by the personal experience of its creators. Sisters Taylor Capuano and Casey Sarai founded CAKES Body in 2022 after spending the better part of a decade developing ideas for a brand that would address their dissatisfaction with the design of sports bras and bra alternatives. However, what started as a small venture ended up unexpectedly taking off.

Soon after its launch, CAKES Body benefitted from viral marketing on TikTok. Posts advertising the product reached a wide audience, leading to sales skyrocketing. During an appearance on the "Startup to Storefront" podcast, the sisters suggested that roughly 90% of their sales are derived from individuals who learn about the product through TikTok. Per Sarai's LinkedIn page, that popularity allowed CAKES Body to enter the top 1% of Shopify stores that debuted in 2022.

Another element of CAKES Body's popularity stems from the versatility of its products. While the sisters originally conceived CAKES as an alternative solution for recreational activities, they soon found that they could be used for much more. "Early on, we heard from breastfeeding mothers, women going through menopause, and even mastectomy and lumpectomy patients, that CAKES made them feel good in their clothes," the duo wrote in a blog post. "Our customers weren't just using CAKES in their workout clothes, but as a solution throughout their day."