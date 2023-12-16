The 5 Best Marvel Comics Of 2023

In 2023, Marvel Comics' lineup continued to be strong with its ongoing series, miniseries, and one-shots spotlighting what makes the publisher's characters and universe great. The comic books took readers through the multiverse, whether that was in the main Marvel Universe, across the Spider-Verse, or a newly conceived Ultimate Universe.

Picking five comics as Marvel's best of the last year wasn't the easiest thing to do. Strong contenders that didn't make the list include "Avengers" (by Jed MacKay, Carlos Villa, Federico Blee, and Cory Petit), "Strange" (by MacKay, Marcelo Ferreira, Roberto Poggi, Java Tartaglia, and Petit), "Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise" (by Tradd Moore, Heather Moore, and Clayton Cowles), "Savage Avengers" (by David Pepose, Carlos Magno, Espen Grundetjern, and Travis Lanham), "Daredevil" (by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto, Matthew Wilson, and Cowles), "Fantastic Four" (by Ryan North, Ivan. Fiorelli, Brian Reber, and Joe Caramagna), "Ultimate Invasion" (by Jonathan Hickman, Bryan Hitch, Andrew Currie, Alex Sinclair, and Joe Caramagna), "The X-Cellent" (by Peter Milligan, Mike Allred, Larua Allred, and Nate Piekos), "Guardians of the Galaxy" (by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Kev Walker, Matt Hollingsworth, and Cory Petit), "Invincible Iron Man" (by Gerry Duggan, Juan Frigeri, Bryan Valenza, and Caramagna), "Bloodline: Daughter of Blade" (by Danny Lore, Karen S. Darboe, Cris Peter, and Joe Sabino), "Deadpool" (by Alyssa Wong, Javier Pina, Matt Milla, and Sabino),and "Scarlet Witch" (by Steve Orlando, Lorenzo Tammetta, Sara Pichelli, Frank Williams, and Petit).

However, factoring in things like their incredible art, writing, and meaning to the overall Marvel Universe, a handful of books stand out. These are the five best Marvel Comics of 2023 — plus one series we can't help but recognize for its continued excellence.