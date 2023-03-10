Marvel's The Incredible Hulk Battles Some Sinister Monsters In Brand-New Series

Johnson expressed enthusiasm about bringing back the classic "Incredible Hulk" title, saying working with Klein has pushed his storytelling. Johnson added the run would be inspired by "Immortal Hulk" while going back to the original monster roots for the character.

"We're getting back to Stan Lee's Frankenstein/Jekyll & Hyde inspirations for the character, and giving readers a proper monster book in the best, truest Hulk tradition," Johnson told Marvel.com. "If you loved IMMORTAL HULK, if you love ghost stories, if you love Marvel monsters, if you loved old school 'adventure of the month' stories from books like MARVEL TEAM-UP, and if you want the best, most timeless Hulk art you've ever seen, you do not want to miss this return of INCREDIBLE HULK."

Klein said the new series will feature monsters, suspense, and new characters entering the mix. For readers who have been waiting for the Hulk to revert to his usual place in the Marvel Universe, "Incredible Hulk" appears to be resetting the course for the hero while offering a fresh take on storylines that are closer to the classic monster arcs seen in the hero's history. All-in-all, it's an exciting new chapter for the hero, which should have fans thrilled about what's coming next.

"Incredible Hulk #1" by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein from Marvel Comics arrives in comic book stores on June 21, 2023.