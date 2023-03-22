The Punisher Is Now The Deadliest Person In The Marvel Universe

The usual antihero has been reinvented in Jason Aaron, Jesus Saiz, Paul Azaceta, Matt Hollingsworth, and VC's Cory Petit's "Punisher" run. With Punisher's iconic skull logo becoming a symbol of hatred in the real world, Marvel Comics opted to transform Frank Castle. The character now sports a new Oni symbol after joined the Hand, and has been put on one of his darkest paths yet.

Castle stepped away from New York City and is currently in Japan, where he's working alongside the Arch priestess of the Hand. He made a deal with the assassin organization, becoming their high slayer (the Fist of the Beast) in exchange for his wife being resurrected. As a result, Punisher gained the dark powers of the Beast in order to see his long-dead partner. His demonic new abilities include flight, supernatural strength, and energy blasts. The Punisher's new powers recently plateaued after defeating Ares, the God of War, who tried to take out Castle and was brutally murdered in retaliation. With Punisher making a literal god look weak, he's the strongest he's ever been.

With his powers now at their most substantial, Punisher is fully embracing his newest role as the high slayer of The Hand and the Fist of the Beast, and he's leaving no stone unturned when it comes to taking out some of the worst humans on the face of the Earth. However, as he becomes more corrupted by his abilities, Castle gets a special visit from the Avengers.