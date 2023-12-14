Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star Andre Braugher Cause Of Death Made Public

News broke this week that "Homicide: Life on the Street" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Andre Braugher passed away at the age of 61 on December 11. Now, we know that the late actor's cause of death was lung cancer.

The Hollywood Reporter exclusively broke this news, with previous reports of Braugher's sudden death noting that the star experienced what his representative then called a "brief illness." When it was announced that Braugher had passed away, the entertainment industry was left shocked and saddened. His colleagues on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" released statements in due time honoring their friend and co-star, and other Hollywood figures expressed deep grief at this abrupt loss.

The two-time Emmy Award winner and prolific performer of both stage and screen was known for his deep, lyrical voice, his roles as authority figures, and extraordinary talent. Braugher is survived by his wife Ami Brabson — whom he met while working on "Homicide: Life on the Street" — their three sons Michael, Isaiah, and John Wesley, Braugher's mother Sally Braugher, and his brother Charles Jennings.