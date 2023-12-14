Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star Andre Braugher Cause Of Death Made Public
News broke this week that "Homicide: Life on the Street" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Andre Braugher passed away at the age of 61 on December 11. Now, we know that the late actor's cause of death was lung cancer.
The Hollywood Reporter exclusively broke this news, with previous reports of Braugher's sudden death noting that the star experienced what his representative then called a "brief illness." When it was announced that Braugher had passed away, the entertainment industry was left shocked and saddened. His colleagues on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" released statements in due time honoring their friend and co-star, and other Hollywood figures expressed deep grief at this abrupt loss.
The two-time Emmy Award winner and prolific performer of both stage and screen was known for his deep, lyrical voice, his roles as authority figures, and extraordinary talent. Braugher is survived by his wife Ami Brabson — whom he met while working on "Homicide: Life on the Street" — their three sons Michael, Isaiah, and John Wesley, Braugher's mother Sally Braugher, and his brother Charles Jennings.
Andre Braugher was a massive talent — and he'll be sorely missed by many
After earning acting degrees from Stanford University and The Juilliard School, Andre Braugher made his film debut in 1989 alongside Denzel Washington in the drama "Glory," but it was his role as Detective Frank Pembleton on "Homicide: Life on the Street" that made him a recognizable star.
Modern audiences likely know Braugher best as the trailblazing, deadpan police captain Raymond Holt on the Michael Schur series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," where his character leads a quirky gang of detectives and officers in the New York City borough. In the pilot, it's revealed that Holt has had a difficult career in the NYPD because he's an openly queer Black man, and after he takes over the 99th precinct, detectives like Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero) are quick to bring him into the fold. Whether Holt was awkwardly pretending to be a straight man or flying off the handle mid-interrogation about the differences between dentists and doctors, Braugher made every single line reading on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" sing.
In a 2020 interview, Braugher revealed he was stepping back from acting to spend more time with his family, though he was working on a Shonda Rhimes series at the time of his death. The world's thoughts are with his family, and the star is sorely missed by many.