Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cast Share Heartfelt Statements After Andre Braugher's Tragic Death
News broke on December 12 that Andre Braugher, star of "Homicide: Life on the Street" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," passed away the day before at the age of 61. In the wake of this tragic news, the actor's "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" co-stars are sharing their memories of their fallen colleague.
Across eight seasons from 2013 to 2021, Braugher played Captain Raymond Holt on the series, which originally aired on Fox and moved to NBC for its final three seasons. The character was revolutionary for a police procedural — even when you consider that this particular show was a comedy created by Michael Schur, who also helmed "Parks and Recreation" and "The Good Place." Holt was a strict yet fair precinct captain who, before the events of the show, struggled throughout his career because he was an openly gay Black detective during more restrictive eras in policing. When audiences and the precinct meet him, Holt fully embraces his identity, and his squad accepts him without question.
Braugher starred alongside a talented ensemble cast on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," including, but not limited to Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, and more. Here's how the cast of this beloved comedy responded to the tragic news of Braugher's passing.
Terry Crews lamented the loss of his on-screen captain
Terry Crews, who played Sergeant (later Lieutenant) Terrence "Terry" Jeffords on the show, took to Instagram to share his grief over the loss of his co-star, posting a headshot of Andre Braugher and a heartfelt message. Crews' character Terry is a powerfully strong detective with a serious soft spot for those he loves, and that quality seems present in Crews as well based on the beautiful ode he penned to Braugher.
"Can't believe you're gone so soon," Crews wrote in the post's caption. "I'm honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like."
"Rest In Peace, Andre," Crews concluded in his heartbreaking post. "I love you, man."
Brooklyn Nine-Nine's resident bozos Hitchcock and Scully expressed their sadness over Andre Braugher's death
Every sitcom has at least one well-meaning yet bumbling character; "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" has two of them. Michael Hitchcock and Norm Scully — played by Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller, respectively — are the two resident bozos of the Brooklyn precinct, and despite their best intentions, they basically exist to mess things up and do extremely strange things.
Both actors took to social media and posted messages commemorating Braugher and the time they spent working with him. On Instagram, Blocker wrote a touching post detailing just how incredible Braugher was. "Fiercely intelligent, remarkably kind, supportive, generous and possessed a deep and extraordinary talent, and had even more to offer," he wrote. "I am devastated. I love him. The 9 years I was able to work with him and to just be in his presence was truly a blessing. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family."
Miller also posted on Instagram, adding a caption to a photo apparently taken behind the scenes of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," with Melissa Fumero blurry in the foreground. "An actor prepares..." the actor wrote, referencing the famous book of the same name written by Konstantin Stanislavski. "Sending love to Andre's family and friends and all of us who had the honor of working with him."
Andre Braugher's on-screen husband Marc Evan Jackson shared a sweet message
Throughout the series, Andre Braugher's character Raymond Holt never hides that he's a proud queer Black man — and eventually, we meet his husband, played by regular Michael Schur collaborator Marc Evan Jackson. Kevin Cozner (an absolutely incredible reference to the "Waterworld" and "Yellowstone" star), is just as deadpan and serious as his husband, but the two are a supportive and loving couple beyond their ultra-dry wit. They even have an adorable and exceedingly smart Corgi named Cheddar. Though the two experience some marital issues throughout the show — with Andy Samberg's Jake Peralta driving Kevin up the wall — they end up together at the series' conclusion.
Jackson kept things simple on Instagram, posting a photo of Braugher holding him in a sweet embrace on Twitter. "O Captain. My Captain," the actor wrote, referencing his on-screen husband's role within the fictional Brooklyn precinct.
Joe Lo Truglio mourned Andre Braugher on social media
Joe Lo Truglio, a comedy veteran who plays the precinct's favorite oddball Charles Boyle, wrote an extremely touching ode to Andre Braugher on Instagram in the wake of the actor's sudden and shocking death. "So many wonderful stories will be told about Andre but for now, all my love goes to his wife Ami [Brabson] and his three boys, who he loved very much and flew back every weekend from the show to be with," Lo Truglio wrote alongside a photo of Braugher laughing, revealing the fact that the actor was extraordinarily focused on his family.
"We all know how powerful an actor he was, but even more, Andre knew exactly well his most important role and was deeply proud of it," Lo Truglio continued, noting that Braugher constantly spoke about his love for his family on set. "I'm grateful to them for allowing us to share eight years with him. He was committed and passionate about the things he loved. And that voice. It laid anchor to the roughest of dialogue." The actor then shared his memories of Braugher's singing, doing so usually during lunch breaks as he lent his vocal skills to new songs he discovered. At first, it was odd because well...*it was Andre Braugher crooning at full volume from behind closed doors*...but then very quickly it made all the sense in the world because the man was so full of song and that's why the world took notice," Lo Truglio wrote.
The "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star ended his tribute by expressing how much he misses Braugher, adding, "What an honor to work with a man who knew what it was really all about. I feel blessed and thankful. Miss you Capt Holt. Love, Porkchop."