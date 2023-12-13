Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cast Share Heartfelt Statements After Andre Braugher's Tragic Death

News broke on December 12 that Andre Braugher, star of "Homicide: Life on the Street" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," passed away the day before at the age of 61. In the wake of this tragic news, the actor's "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" co-stars are sharing their memories of their fallen colleague.

Across eight seasons from 2013 to 2021, Braugher played Captain Raymond Holt on the series, which originally aired on Fox and moved to NBC for its final three seasons. The character was revolutionary for a police procedural — even when you consider that this particular show was a comedy created by Michael Schur, who also helmed "Parks and Recreation" and "The Good Place." Holt was a strict yet fair precinct captain who, before the events of the show, struggled throughout his career because he was an openly gay Black detective during more restrictive eras in policing. When audiences and the precinct meet him, Holt fully embraces his identity, and his squad accepts him without question.

Braugher starred alongside a talented ensemble cast on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," including, but not limited to Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, and more. Here's how the cast of this beloved comedy responded to the tragic news of Braugher's passing.