Andre Braugher: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Brooklyn Nine-Nine & Homicide Actor
Heartfelt tributes are pouring in from Hollywood after news broke that "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Andre Braugher passed away at 61. Matt Reeves, director and writer of "The Batman," posted a tribute to Braugher on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I am shocked and heartbroken to hear Andre has died. I had the incredible honor and pleasure of working with him twice, and he was such a beautiful, soulful actor, and an extraordinary person. My heart goes out to his family." Reeves had single-episode directorial stints on "Homicide: Life on the Street" and "Gideon's Crossing," two prolific works from Braugher's filmography.
Christopher Miller, one of the writers and producers behind "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," also took to X to give his condolences, citing his short time working with Braugher during the "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" pilot. "West Wing" star Bradley Whitford shared his shock at the news on the platform as well. "No. No. No. Great man. Incredible actor. Kind. Sane. Wise. From the first moment I saw him in acting school, Andre was a badass. Incapable of a false moment. Power. Gravity. Truth. Wicked humor. No. No. No."
Academy Award winner Viola Davis expressed her shock on Instagram in a comment reply on a post reporting Braugher's death. Screenwriter Warren Leight, who once served as a showrunner for "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," another iconic police procedural that Braugher took part in, posted on X, "Just heartbreaking news. No one was in his league."
Countless fans and Hollywood stars have taken to social media to express their shock at Braugher's passing
Many "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" cast members paid tribute to Andre Braugher on social media. Joe Lo Truglio posted a long and heartfelt statement on Instagram, sharing how much Braugher loved his family and even revealing how much the veteran performer loved to sing. Lo Truglio ended his condolences with, "Miss you Capt Holt. Love, Porkchop." Prentice Penny, who served as an early writer and producer for the hit series, offered his condolences on X by sharing a hilarious memory of him, Braugher, and Terry Crews.
"Reno 911" star Niecy Nash, who played Raymond Holt's sister on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," took to Instagram to remember her time with Braugher and wish his family well. "RIP @andrebraugher we so much fun on set of @brooklyn99 when I played his sister. Just a real cool guy..... my deepest condolences to his friends & family."
Mike Royce, writer and co-creator of "Men of a Certain Age," showered Braugher's legacy with immense praise when offering his condolences on X. "This is impossible for me to process. He was best actor in the world. An incredible human being. An incomprehensible loss." From writers and directors to actors and Oscar holders, Braugher's passing is a clear and mammoth loss to Hollywood.