Andre Braugher: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Brooklyn Nine-Nine & Homicide Actor

Heartfelt tributes are pouring in from Hollywood after news broke that "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Andre Braugher passed away at 61. Matt Reeves, director and writer of "The Batman," posted a tribute to Braugher on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I am shocked and heartbroken to hear Andre has died. I had the incredible honor and pleasure of working with him twice, and he was such a beautiful, soulful actor, and an extraordinary person. My heart goes out to his family." Reeves had single-episode directorial stints on "Homicide: Life on the Street" and "Gideon's Crossing," two prolific works from Braugher's filmography.

Christopher Miller, one of the writers and producers behind "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," also took to X to give his condolences, citing his short time working with Braugher during the "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" pilot. "West Wing" star Bradley Whitford shared his shock at the news on the platform as well. "No. No. No. Great man. Incredible actor. Kind. Sane. Wise. From the first moment I saw him in acting school, Andre was a badass. Incapable of a false moment. Power. Gravity. Truth. Wicked humor. No. No. No."

Academy Award winner Viola Davis expressed her shock on Instagram in a comment reply on a post reporting Braugher's death. Screenwriter Warren Leight, who once served as a showrunner for "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," another iconic police procedural that Braugher took part in, posted on X, "Just heartbreaking news. No one was in his league."