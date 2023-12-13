Why Andre Braugher Mostly Left Hollywood Behind In His Final Years

Andre Braugher passed away on December 11 at the age of 61 — and before his death, he was stepping away from major industry roles on both the stage and screen.

The late actor was featured in a Variety profile in 2020, and he spoke out about his role in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" as Captain Raymond Holt — a queer Black police captain who broke barriers throughout his tenure, but also faced constant roadblocks — as well as the fact that he was hoping to take some time away from acting.

In February of that year, Braugher was committed to a Broadway play by Noah Haidle called "Birthday Candles," but the onset of COVID-19 just one month later led him to exit the project (which was, like everything else at the time, delayed). As the actor told it, he and his wife, Ami Brabson, an actress whom he met while working on his acclaimed show "Homicide: Life on the Street," decided unilaterally that he should leave the production. The novel coronavirus wasn't Braugher's only consideration, though.

"It was clear by that time that guys like me have bull's-eyes on our back," Braugher said at the time. "I'm 58, I'm overweight, I have high blood pressure, so it was just time to bow out. Which is unfortunate, but the wisdom of that became pretty apparent a couple of weeks later, when all of New York officially shut down."