What To Know About Shark Tank Brand Rebel Cheese

This Friday's episode of "Shark Tank" is about to get a little cheesy. Among the businesses set to pitch before the panel of wealthy celebrity investors is Rebel Cheese, a brand looking to change the world's perception surrounding the vegan lifestyle through its delectable offerings. The company offers a wide selection of homemade gourmet vegan cheeses and other food items that are available both online and at their restaurant location.

It's no secret that veganism has been on the rise in recent years. Go into any grocery store — or even watch any recent "Shark Tank" segment with a food-based company — and you're bound to find a wider variety of vegan options than ever before. The vegan cheese market is no exception, with a study by Grandview Research estimating that this subsection alone will become a $7.1 billion market by 2030. With sustainability issues at the forefront of our society, it only makes sense that this category will continue seeing traction.

The company's products are not only good for vegan consumers but are equally suitable for lactose-intolerant and health-conscious individuals. Given that Rebel Cheese's items are made using the same process as traditional dairy foods, the team believes that even the most staunch omnivores won't be able to taste the difference. But before finding out if the Sharks will find the business flavorful, it's time we take a bite of Rebel Cheese and see what the company is all about.