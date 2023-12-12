Jennifer Aniston Details Last Texts With Matthew Perry From The Day He Died
When Matthew Perry passed away on October 28 at the age of 54, the world was shocked and saddened by the sudden news — and it's no surprise that Perry's co-stars on "Friends" were hit particularly hard. Now, in an interview with Variety, Jennifer Aniston — who played Rachel Green on the series alongside Perry's enigmatic Chandler Bing — opened up about the text messages she shared with the actor on the day of his untimely death.
"He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy — that's all I know," Aniston told the outlet, crying as she spoke. Reese Witherspoon, who stars alongside Aniston on Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" and also appeared on "Friends" as Rachel's sister, Jill Green, in a handful of episodes, comforted her friend and colleague throughout the interview.
"I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty," Aniston revealed. "He was not in pain. He wasn't struggling. He was happy." Other accounts from people close to Perry have corroborated that the actor was doing well before his sudden passing; his pickleball coach revealed that Perry was practicing the sport only hours before he was found dead at his home.
Matthew Perry's passing was completely unexpected — especially for his co-stars
Understandably, discussing Matthew Perry is difficult for Jennifer Aniston and the rest of the "Friends" stars, all of whom took a little time to privately grieve before releasing a joint statement in the aftermath of the actor's death. Considering that, Aniston's words to Variety are particularly lovely.
"I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy," she said. "He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard." She also brought up the unique manner of speaking he brought to the role of Chandler Bing — Perry's inflections and line readings truly helped shape his character — and remarked it made everyone work even harder on set: "His way of speaking created a whole different world. We went with his lead, in a way. It just added something to our joy."
When Aniston referenced Perry's "pursuit," not only was she likely discussing Perry's previously disclosed addictions but also his heartfelt efforts to help others. Throughout his career, Perry was an outspoken advocate for addiction recovery and sobriety. Not only did he lobby for the cause in front of the United States Congress, but he opened his Malibu home up as a recovery center and received an honor from the White House in 2015.
Hollywood deeply mourned the passing of Matthew Perry
Losing Matthew Perry was a hard blow for those who knew him personally and fans around the world. During the interview, Jennifer Aniston graciously spoke about the love and affection from former colleagues, "Friends" fans, and the entertainment industry that's poured in since Perry's passing. "It's so beautiful," she said. "I hope he can know that he was loved in a way he never thought he was."
Many friends and former colleagues of Perry's spoke out after his death (Hank Azaria credited the "Friends" star with helping him get sober, for example). When Zac Efron, who starred alongside Perry in the film "17 Again," received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 11, he gave an emotional shout-out to the late actor (per Entertainment Weekly). After thanking Perry for motivating him and being extremely supportive during an early and vital role in his career, Efron raised his eyes to the sky and said, "And for that, thank you so much, Matthew. Thinking about you a lot today."
Hollywood is still grappling with losing Matthew Perry so early, and clearly, so are his co-stars. You can stream Perry's work on "Friends" on Max now, and each season features a tribute to the fallen star.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).