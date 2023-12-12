Jennifer Aniston Details Last Texts With Matthew Perry From The Day He Died

When Matthew Perry passed away on October 28 at the age of 54, the world was shocked and saddened by the sudden news — and it's no surprise that Perry's co-stars on "Friends" were hit particularly hard. Now, in an interview with Variety, Jennifer Aniston — who played Rachel Green on the series alongside Perry's enigmatic Chandler Bing — opened up about the text messages she shared with the actor on the day of his untimely death.

"He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy — that's all I know," Aniston told the outlet, crying as she spoke. Reese Witherspoon, who stars alongside Aniston on Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" and also appeared on "Friends" as Rachel's sister, Jill Green, in a handful of episodes, comforted her friend and colleague throughout the interview.

"I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty," Aniston revealed. "He was not in pain. He wasn't struggling. He was happy." Other accounts from people close to Perry have corroborated that the actor was doing well before his sudden passing; his pickleball coach revealed that Perry was practicing the sport only hours before he was found dead at his home.