How Friends Transformed Jennifer Aniston Forever

Jennifer Aniston has been a friend to millions of TV viewers and moviegoers for decades. In recent years, she's captured the attention of audiences on the big screen with comedies like "We're the Millers" and took the streaming world by storm as news anchor Alex Levy on the Apple TV+ drama "The Morning Show." Before becoming a household name, Aniston made her way in Hollywood with a few short-lived roles on TV sitcoms and played Tory in the 1992 horror movie "Leprechaun." Everything changed when she and five other actors stepped into Central Perk, sharing laughs and coffee with audiences on the hit sitcom "Friends."

Her road to stardom came with encouragement from her father, fellow actor John Aniston. A staple on the soap opera "Days of Our Lives," he first appeared as Dr. Eric Richards in 1970 before returning to the series as Victor Kiriakis in 1985. In an E! News interview from 1990, John said, "Jennifer is a natural talent. ... The comic instinct she has is unerring. That's her greatest asset." Even though her dad was a daytime icon and her mother, Nancy Dow, was known for her role as Jan Wilson in the 1969 film "The Ice House," Jennifer noted that she didn't start seeing acting as a career until she got older. Of course, the rest is history, as "Friends" transformed her life and career forever.