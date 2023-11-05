How Matthew Perry Helped His Friend & Simpsons Star Get Sober

Voice actor and comedian Hank Azaria told a seriously personal — and touching — story in the aftermath of Matthew Perry's tragic passing.

According to Azaria, Perry was not only an invaluable friend to Azaria throughout his career, but the "Friends" star was also instrumental in Azaria's sobriety journey. Perry was incredibly open about his drug and alcohol addictions and worked tirelessly as a sobriety advocate after getting sober himself. In Perry's 2022 memoir "Friends, Lovers, and The Big Terrible Thing," Perry wrote extensively about his addiction and how it affected him while filming "Friends," and he proved time and time again that he wanted to help anybody that he could when it came to addiction. Azaria, apparently, was one of those people.

"I'm a sober guy for 17 years, and I wanna say that, the night I went into [Alcoholics Anonymous," Matthew brought me in," Azaria said in an Instagram video. "The whole first year I was sober, we went to meetings together. As a sober person, he was so caring and giving and wise. And he totally helped me get sober. And I really wish he could've, you know, found the — found it in himself to stay with the sober life more consistently. But it's heartbreaking, for those of us who loved him and knew him really well, personally ... We just missed him. We just missed him. It's one of the terrible things about this disease, is it just takes away the person you love."

