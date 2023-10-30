Friends Stars Pay Tribute To Matthew Perry In Heartfelt Joint Statement

The cast of "Friends" released an exclusive statement to People Magazine regarding the passing of their beloved co-star Matthew Perry.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew," David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Courteney Cox said in their joint statement. "We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the actors concluded. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world." The magazine notes that it's signed by each of the cast members in turn.

As recently as 2021, the cast of the beloved sitcom came back together for "Friends: The Reunion," an HBO special hosted by James Corden. While "Friends" guest stars, the show's creators, and other Hollywood figures have spoken publicly about Perry's sudden passing, this is the first official statement by his co-stars.