Friends Stars Pay Tribute To Matthew Perry In Heartfelt Joint Statement
The cast of "Friends" released an exclusive statement to People Magazine regarding the passing of their beloved co-star Matthew Perry.
"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew," David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Courteney Cox said in their joint statement. "We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."
"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the actors concluded. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world." The magazine notes that it's signed by each of the cast members in turn.
As recently as 2021, the cast of the beloved sitcom came back together for "Friends: The Reunion," an HBO special hosted by James Corden. While "Friends" guest stars, the show's creators, and other Hollywood figures have spoken publicly about Perry's sudden passing, this is the first official statement by his co-stars.
Matthew Perry died suddenly on October 28, 2023
The world was shocked and saddened when news broke late on Saturday, October 28 that Matthew Perry was found unresponsive in his Jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home. The actor was pronounced dead in what was described as a "drowning incident." At the time of his death, Perry was 54 years old.
Perry was quite candid about his struggles with addiction — detailing them plainly in his 2022 memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing" — and worked tirelessly in his sobriety to help others struggling with the same issue. At the time of his death, TMZ reported that no illicit substances were found at the scene.
It's undoubtedly heartbreaking for the "Friends" cast to grapple with losing Perry, and their deeply emotional statement makes it clear that the show's five remaining leads will mourn Perry for years to come. Tributes will continue to pour in for the actor, but hearing from his on and off-screen family is especially gutting as the world continues to grapple with Perry's sudden passing.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).