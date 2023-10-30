Friends' Matthew Perry Receives Touching Tribute On Max
In the wake of Matthew Perry's death on October 28, Max has made a small yet touching change to the start of each season of "Friends." The exclusive home to the beloved sitcom has a five-second lead-in before each season premiere that now reads, "In memory of Matthew Perry 1969-2023." "Friends," on which Perry famously played Chandler Bing, ran for 10 seasons.
When news broke late on October 28 that Perry had been found unresponsive at his home in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades, "Friends" fans across the world were left shocked and saddened upon hearing that the actor died at the age of 54. Outlets have reported that the actor's autopsy is complete but the results are currently pending. In the aftermath of "Friends," Perry was extraordinarily candid about his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction, many of which he detailed in his 2022 memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing."
Matthew Perry's sudden passing has left Hollywood stunned
Considering that "Friends" is one of the most popular shows in television history, it's no surprise that Hollywood is in mourning after losing Matthew Perry so quickly and tragically. Everyone from George Takei to Nancy Sinatra to WWE legend Mick Foley expressed their sadness at the news of Perry's passing.
The creators of "Friends" released a tear-jerking statement. "We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence [Perry] brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well," Marta Kauffman, David Crane, and Kevin Bright solemnly expressed (per Deadline). "This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken."
Fans are also expressing their grief over Perry's death, with fans even gathering outside of the apartment building used in establishing shots of "Friends." Variety reported that fans placed flowers at 90 Bedford Street in New York City's West Village (though the show was filmed in Los Angeles, the apartment building in Manhattan has been a destination for "Friends" fans for years). One fan, Dave Gardner, told the outlet, "It's a shame. This is the show that brought us the song that said, 'I'll be there for you,' and now we have to live in a world where not all the 'friends' are there for you."