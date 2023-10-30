Friends' Matthew Perry Receives Touching Tribute On Max

Considering that "Friends" is one of the most popular shows in television history, it's no surprise that Hollywood is in mourning after losing Matthew Perry so quickly and tragically. Everyone from George Takei to Nancy Sinatra to WWE legend Mick Foley expressed their sadness at the news of Perry's passing.

The creators of "Friends" released a tear-jerking statement. "We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence [Perry] brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well," Marta Kauffman, David Crane, and Kevin Bright solemnly expressed (per Deadline). "This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken."

Fans are also expressing their grief over Perry's death, with fans even gathering outside of the apartment building used in establishing shots of "Friends." Variety reported that fans placed flowers at 90 Bedford Street in New York City's West Village (though the show was filmed in Los Angeles, the apartment building in Manhattan has been a destination for "Friends" fans for years). One fan, Dave Gardner, told the outlet, "It's a shame. This is the show that brought us the song that said, 'I'll be there for you,' and now we have to live in a world where not all the 'friends' are there for you."