Who Dies During Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident?

Anime fans were hearing a lot of hype for the Shibuya Incident arc when "Jujutsu Kaisen" returned for Season 2, and it's pretty safe to assume at this point that manga readers were not exaggerating. A thrilling cavalcade of wall-to-wall battles with high stakes and plenty of collateral damage, the Shibuya Incident has been delivering exciting intensity week after week.

However, the latest arc in "Jujutsu Kaisen" has also been delivering plenty of shocking character deaths. From the expected demises of plenty of the latest arc's new villains to the removal from the board of several key jujutsu sorcerers, the Shibuya Incident has cut a world-changing swath out of the show's fictional universe, and it's one that will be leaving its mark on the fandom for a long time to come.

While fans are likely still reeling from the back-to-back deaths of Nobara Kugisaki (Asami Seto/Anne Yatco) and Kento Nanami (Kenjiro Tsuda/David Vincent), there have been plenty of other characters killed off in Season 2 of "Jujutsu Kaisen." With that in mind, here's a quick refresher on all the significant deaths that have happened so far in the Shibuya Incident.