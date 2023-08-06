Jujutsu Kaisen: How Many Episodes Are In Season 2 & How Long Will They Run?
"Jujutsu Kaisen" hasn't always been the easiest show to follow. As if the rules that govern the jujutsu sorcerers, the cursed spirits, and their various techniques and powersets weren't already complex enough, the chronology of the series has actually been moving backward with each new iteration of the show.
However, now that the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc has come to an end in "Jujutsu Kaisen," fans will finally have the opportunity to see how the flashbacks of the prequel film and Season 2 tie into the central plot of the ongoing series. But given how the arcs of the second season seem to be unfolding, fans might be wondering what the episode count of the second season will be.
Despite the way that Season 2 of "Jujutsu Kaisen" is structured, though, the sophomore story does indeed have 23 episodes, just one less than the 24-episode count of the first season. That does come with a caveat, though, being that all 23 episodes will not be airing on consecutive weeks and will instead be subject to a break after the first arc.
The midseason delay between the two arcs has just begun
With the first arc of "Jujutsu Kaisen" Season 2 complete, fans are in for a bit of a wait for the highly anticipated Shibuya Incident storyline. There is a three-week midseason break between Episode 5 and Episode 6 of Season 2, but despite that, viewers won't have to go completely dry on content between those episodes.
On August 10 and August 17, "Jujutsu Kaisen" will be airing special content in the form of a series recap to help tide fans over during the wait. While there won't be any programming related to the series airing on August 24, after the break is completed, the series will return on August 31, 2023, when it will release the remaining 18 episodes weekly, as planned, meaning the show will continue to debut new episodes through the remainder of 2023.
Though we saw the main villain, Suguro Geto, killed in "Jujutsu Kaisen 0," and we witnessed how he went from hero to villain over the course of the first arc of Season 2, perhaps the upcoming episodes will explain how the primary antagonist of the series has survived his demise and what manner of threat he currently poses as a result.