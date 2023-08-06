Jujutsu Kaisen: How Many Episodes Are In Season 2 & How Long Will They Run?

"Jujutsu Kaisen" hasn't always been the easiest show to follow. As if the rules that govern the jujutsu sorcerers, the cursed spirits, and their various techniques and powersets weren't already complex enough, the chronology of the series has actually been moving backward with each new iteration of the show.

However, now that the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc has come to an end in "Jujutsu Kaisen," fans will finally have the opportunity to see how the flashbacks of the prequel film and Season 2 tie into the central plot of the ongoing series. But given how the arcs of the second season seem to be unfolding, fans might be wondering what the episode count of the second season will be.

Despite the way that Season 2 of "Jujutsu Kaisen" is structured, though, the sophomore story does indeed have 23 episodes, just one less than the 24-episode count of the first season. That does come with a caveat, though, being that all 23 episodes will not be airing on consecutive weeks and will instead be subject to a break after the first arc.