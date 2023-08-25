Bottoms' Message Against Toxic Masculinity Succeeds Where Fight Club Failed

Contains spoilers for "Bottoms" ... and "Fight Club," but that one came out in 1999, and you should've seen it by now.

The new comedy "Bottoms" follows two high school seniors — PJ (Rachel Sennott) and Josie (Ayo Edebiri) — who start a fight club to try to hook up with their pretty classmates. While a "fight club" is at the center of the movie, "Bottoms" doesn't necessarily have a lot in common with the seminal 1999 film "Fight Club" ... or does it?

Both movies end with a massive explosion. Each has a scene where a supporting character gets beaten to a bloody pulp, signifying how the protagonists have lost control of their fight clubs. And they both comment on how everyone suffers when toxic masculinity is allowed to run rampant; only "Bottoms" is arguably more successful in that message than "Fight Club."

"Fight Club" tackles numerous themes, from consumerism to the dichotomy between reality and the artificial. And it's very easy to see how the movie deals with modern conceptions of toxic masculinity in the way the all-male fight club beat each other up without developing any stronger bonds within their communities, ultimately isolating themselves and hastening their resentment toward society. But one has to question whether the film succeeded in that message if so many men today have taken away the wrong message. And perhaps that's where "Bottoms" can set them right.