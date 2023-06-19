No Hard Feelings: Why The Raunchy Teen Comedy Is R-Rated & What Parents Should Know

It's a busy summer blockbuster season in 2023. Every week seemingly has a new event picture for people to rush out to see, from "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" to "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." Between all of this, it's natural some people would gravitate toward some counterprogramming, and that's where "No Hard Feelings," starring Jennifer Lawrence, fits the bill.

The R-rated comedy opens in theaters on June 23 and has been heavily marketed for its raunchy nature. The red-band trailer certainly abides by that fact, as the story follows Maddie (Lawrence), a down-on-her-luck woman hired by a family to bring their 19-year-old son, Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman), out of his shell before he goes to college. What ensues will clearly be debauchery, dirty jokes, and ample sexual innuendo, so there's an obvious answer to the question of why is "No Hard Feelings" rated R.

This will obviously be a movie that revels in its R rating, as the MPAA has given it to the film for "sexual content, language, some graphic nudity and brief drug use." IMDb went on to state how some of that includes both full-frontal and rear female nudity. As such, parents should proceed with caution before letting young children or even teenagers see Jennifer Lawrence's latest.